LSU Football Picks Up Commitment From Talented 2021 Edge Rusher Naquan Brown

Ed Orgeron and company picked up another commitment on the defensive line Wednesday in edge rusher Naquan Brown out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Brown becomes the 13th commitment of the 2021 class and is a four-star prospect on 247Sports composite ranking. The Ocean Lakes High School product joins a Tigers recruiting class that has loaded up on the defensive line.





Since late April alone, LSU has landed recruitments from defensive ends Landon Jackson and Saivion Jones as well as outside linebacker Zavier Carter. Defensive tackle Anthony Hundley also committed to LSU back in November.

Orgeron has made it a point to establish the LSU brand all over the country. Of the 13 players currently committed to LSU, they come from all corners of the country including California, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Mississippi.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, there’s still plenty of room for Brown to add muscle to his frame. It’ll be interesting to see how much more LSU invests in the defensive line for this recruiting cycle.

Orgeron said on “Off the Bench” Tuesday that he feels the Tigers brought in perhaps the best d-line class in 2020 the program has seen in recent memory and feels 2021 could be a similar look.

“Most of the great defensive linemen at LSU have been from Louisiana," Orgeron said. "We're excited about the class we could sign because I think this [the 2020 class] is the best defensive class we've signed. In fact I know it is and we think 2021 is a strong defensive line class in Louisiana as well."

Obviously the coaching staff would love to get their hands on high profile defensive end Korey Foreman, currently the No. 1 player in the country on 247Sports, and defensive tackle Maason Smith, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Louisiana.

Ideally the goal would be to land both but even if LSU can keep Smith in-state, it’d be a big win for the program. Depending on the kind of year he has, it’s highly likely Tyler Shelvin will move on to the NFL and with seniors like Glen Logan and Neil Farrell set to graduate after the 2020 season, there will be some spots up for grabs.