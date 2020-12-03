LSU Football Loses Second Commitment of 2021 Class in Defensive End Naquan Brown

For the second time this week, LSU has lost a commitment from the 2021 class. On Thursday, defensive end Naquan Brown announced that he would be reopening his recruitment process.

Brown’s decommitment from the LSU program leaves the Tigers with 20 players in the 2021 class and five spots left to fill.





“I would like to thank the coaching staff at LSU for offering me to play at the next level,” Brown wrote.





Brown joined defensive tackle Anthony Hundley as the second LSU commit to pull away from the program and consider other options. LSU has plenty of spots to attack its most dire position of need, offensive line.





The Tigers are well positioned to add offensive tackle Tristan Leigh out of Virginia, who’s expected to make his decision on Jan. 2. LSU is also hoping to land defensive linemen Maason Smith and Korey Foreman as well.





“Not everybody’s going to sign that we want. We’re targeting a bunch of them to sign. The mid-year graduates are going to sign,” Orgeron said. “I think we’re going to have the majority of our players sign, but we’re going to have to leave some scholarships open. There’s going to be some big guys out there that don’t want to sign until February and also graduate transfers.”

Orgeron mentioned dipping further into the pool of offensive linemen in the 2021 class or using the transfer market to try and find some depth at offensive line. The Tigers have had success with the latter, bringing in Damien Lewis and Liam Shanahan in recent years.