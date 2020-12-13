LSU Loses Commitment from 2021 Cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins

Tigers now down to 19 scholarships, six available as Early Signing Period approaches

Amidst LSU's improbable 37-34 upset win over top 10 Florida on Saturday night, the Tigers took another hit on the 2021 recruiting class. Nathaniel Wiggins, the only cornerback commit of the class flipped his commitment from LSU and now plans to sign with Clemson.

Wiggins, an SI99 member for the 2021 class, was LSU's first commit in the secondary back in late August and now joins Anthony Hundley and Naquan Brown as the third LSU commit to pull his name from the program. That now leaves the Tigers with 19 commitments and six spots available in the class.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has talked about filling many of the remaining spots with offensive linemen and graduate transfers. Now, the Tigers will likely be on the market for another defensive back. Safeties Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis and Matthew Langlois are committed to the program but a hard push for another cornerback might be prudent, even though that's one of the younger positions on the current roster.

The Tigers are hoping to secure commitments from offensive tackle Tristan Leigh and defensive linemen Korey Foreman and Maason Smith. Orgeron and company also recently made an offer to Notre Dame commit and Rummel running back Logan Diggs.

Losing Wiggins this late in the process is a sting to the secondary and with Early Signing Period just days away LSU will be trying to add a few more prospects while saving a few scholarships for the spring.

Here is Wiggins SI All-American recruiting profile and scouting report:

Frame: Incredibly long. Will definitely be able to hold a lot more weight in college. And has the work ethic to do so.

Athleticism: Big enough to physically compete with any WR in the class, while also having the speed and quickness to run with them as well. Ball skills are off the charts, and he high points the football extremely well.

Instincts: Loves to compete and has that irrational confidence you want all of your cornerbacks to have. Has a nose for the endzone with the ball in his hands. Snaps his head around quickly while in phase. Ball hawk is an understatement.

Polish: Extremely polished as a bump and run specialist. Believes he can walk down and cover anybody in the state, and for good reason. This kind of fluid athlete and long strider is only going to get better as he grows into his body.

Bottom Line: I’d be hard pressed to choose between Wiggins, Jordan Hancock, and Nyland Green. Both Green and Wiggins have insane size at the position. Wiggins went step for step and picked the ball off in 1 on 1’s versus Arik Gilbert during a May workout, a feat few can duplicate.