LSU Football Cornerback Target Nathaniel Wiggins SI All-American Player Profile

With 10 spots left in the 2021 class, Nathaniel Wiggins is one of many defensive back prospects that the Tigers hope to bring to Baton Rouge.

The Atlanta, Georgia product has narrowed his focus down to three schools, Miami, Florida and LSU though it's believed that the Tigers and Gators are the front runners. Our colleagues over at SI All-Gators recently caught up with Wiggins who had a lot of positive things to say about the purple and gold.

"Based on who's messaging me the most, and playing early because that's what I want to do," Wiggins said. "I just love LSU. How they play man, because they play a lot of man and that's what I like to do."

With safety Khari Gee the only safety or cornerback currently committed, Wiggins 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame and length would be a welcomed addition to the LSU secondary. Wiggins relationship with LSU cornerbacks Corey Raymond is one that is very important to the Tigers ultimately luring the Westlake High School star away from the likes of Florida or Miami.

"LSU, Oregon, Florida," Wiggins noted of the schools he talks with most. "I really like the coaching staff at LSU. [Defensive backs] coach [Corey] Raymond, he's my guy. I talk to him every day, I mess with him hard. At Florida, I talk to them every day too."

Here's Wiggins SI All-American player profile and scouting report.

Frame: Incredibly long. Will definitely be able to hold a lot more weight in college. And has the work ethic to do so.

Athleticism: Big enough to physically compete with any WR in the class, while also having the speed and quickness to run with them as well. Ball skills are off the charts, and he high points the football extremely well.

Instincts: Loves to compete and has that irrational confidence you want all of your cornerbacks to have. Has a nose for the endzone with the ball in his hands. Snaps his head around quickly while in phase. Ball hawk is an understatement.

Polish: Extremely polished as a bump and run specialist. Believes he can walk down and cover anybody in the state, and for good reason. This kind of fluid athlete and long strider is only going to get better as he grows into his body.

Bottom Line: I’d be hard pressed to choose between Wiggins, Jordan Hancock, and Nyland Green. Both Green and Wiggins have insane size at the position. Wiggins went step for step and picked the ball off in 1 on 1’s versus Arik Gilbert during a May workout, a feat few can duplicate.