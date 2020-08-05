NCAA Votes to Delay a Decision on Fall Championships to No Later Than Aug. 21

The NCAA has voted to delay a decision on its fall championships. In a press release to the divisions of college football, the NCAA said decisions about fall championships must be decided by no later than Aug. 21.

It’s already been reported that because of the major differences in Division I, Division II and Division III, that each could decide to go different routes in regards to cancelling fall championships.

It’s important to note that even if fall championships are cancelled, that doesn’t mean that the season would be cancelled. Power 5 conference’s are prepared to set up their own championships should the NCAA ultimately elect to cancel its fall championships.

When asked if such a move away from the NCAA championship structure could be seen as a precedent-setting rift between the national governing body of college sports and the Power 5, one athletic director said, "If I were (NCAA president Mark) Emmert, I'd be really worried about it. He's got to keep the Power 5 together."

Included in the press release from the NCAA are a number of important requirements that each division must adhere to. As part of the NCAA’s requirements includes a note that if college athletes elect not to participate in fall sports due to COVID-19 fears, their scholarships will be honored by the school they attend.

As of now, no LSU players have hinted at sitting out the 2020 season. With a few high profile draft picks like Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley electing to sit, Ja’Marr Chase’s father Jimmy told 247Sports his son was full steam ahead in playing out the 2020 season with the Tigers.

He’s going to play the season out,” Jimmy Chase told 247Sports. “He’s locked in with his team, and as long as everybody is healthy, he’s said he wants to play with his team and his teammates.

“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”

Also included in the NCAA’s decisions is that if 50% of teams in a specific division cancel fall sports, then all fall championships for that division will be cancelled as well. A phone line will also be set up for players and parents should they notice any wrongdoing.





“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” Emmert said. “A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”