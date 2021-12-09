New LSU Coaches Hard at Work Recruiting Louisiana

Frank Wilson might only be a few days into his new roles as associate head coach but he's already hitting the recruiting trail hard, particularly with some of Louisiana's top recruits.

The early signing period is less than a week away and the Tigers will be attempting to salvage what remains in this 2022 class while also hoping to add some high profile players into the mix as well. Bringing Wilson on board will only help the program's chances with the in-state recruits and it's already paying off.

Wilson was seen visiting 2022 running back Tre'Vonte Citizen, a recent LSU commit who has recently reopened his recruitment. One of the questions that was immediately alleviated with bringing Wilson on board was how Brian Kelly would be able to adapt to recruiting in the south, an area he's had success with in bursts but not to the extent he'll be experiencing as the Tigers' coach.

Seeing Wilson, a two time national recruiter of the year for the purple and gold, already out visiting some of the most valued recruits is a strong sight to see for many who follow LSU.

Kelly was also out and about in Lafayette, making a recruiting visit to in state powerhouse to offer 2022 recruit Jordan Allen a scholarship, as well as check in with commit Fitzgerald West. Handling the top in state talent before next week's early signing period is a serious point of emphasis for this group.

Highly touted in state prospects like receiver Shazz Preston, safety Jacoby Mathews and defensive lineman Quency Wiggins are all uncommitted with LSU squarely in the mix. Additionally, national out of state prospects such as linebacker Harold Perkins and cornerback Denver Harris have the Tigers high up their interest list and the Tigers recently had coaches visiting each player.

The affects of losing cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to Florida have yet to materialize for this class but one name to keep an eye on will be cornerback Laterrance Welch, who has a very strong relationship with Raymond.

With the 2022 class down to 11 commitments and seven current players entering the transfer portal, there's plenty of roster building that will need to take place over the next several months.