News: Georgia Native Whit Weeks Commits to LSU

LSU adds another high-rising prospect who can come in an make an impact in this 2023 class

Whit Weeks‍ of Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County has given LSU and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House their first linebacker commitment for the class of 2023.

Weeks became commit No. 14 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown Friday evening. Weeks is an under the radar prospect in the state that is exploding with talent in his class.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect chose LSU over Georgia, Oklahoma, Stanford, USC, Tennessee and many others. Weeks is the younger brother of linebacker West Weeks who transferred to LSU earlier this year after a strong freshman season at Virginia in 2021.

Defensive coordinator Matt House is scorching hot on the recruitment trail, landing yet another defensive commit this week. In search of a linebacker in this class, the Tigers fill a position of need in Weeks, who gives them a sideline-to-sideline guy, covering the entire field in an instant.

Weeks has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With sheer force and power, his play style will fit in well with what this defense is looking to do defensively.

We said a storm is coming with this 2023 class and it’s quickly beginning to take shape. As June set the tone for what was to come in July, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff see their recruiting efforts pay off.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

LSU now has 14 spots filled with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision this upcoming week in what is shaping up to be an incredible month on the recruitment trail. 

