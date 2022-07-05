NEWS: LSU Football Lands In-State 2024 Linebacker Xavier Atkins

LSU successfully flips the former Missouri commit, giving the Tigers their second pledge in 2024 class

Monday afternoon, 2024 linebacker Xavier Aktins dropped his pledge from Missouri, with many expecting him to become an LSU commit rather quickly. Tuesday afternoon, he did just that and announced he will be taking his talents to Death Valley.

Atkins becomes the second commit in the 2024 class alongside four-star safety Maurice Williams, who made his announcement earlier in June.

A standout at the LSU Elite Camp back in June, Atkins really made his presence felt all over the field. Talking with defensive coordinator Matt House afterwards, it was clear the two could be a match made in heaven.

"Coach House was so great to work with at camp, and coach Sherman (Wilson) helped me so much with just answering questions and being there for me whenever I called him," said Atkins. "He always had time for me and always made me feel like I would be a Tiger."

Standing at 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he is about to enter his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

The Tigers are scorching hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Securing five 2023 commits over the July 4th weekend, with four of them being coveted four-star recruits, this LSU staff is putting in work this summer.

Now adding in a 2024 commit to the mix, this program is showing no signs of slowing down as they begin this new chapter of LSU football.