NEWS: Tigers Land Commitment From Monster Defensive Lineman Dashawn Womack

Womack, a top prospect in Maryland, chose LSU over Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon

Make that three commits on the day for LSU football and head coach Brian Kelly after landing four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack. Womack is the second defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers today and the fourth of the weekend.

Womack becomes commit No. 11 in the 2023 class after welcoming four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed earlier today. A Baltimore, Md. native, Womack is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state and has seen a dramatic rise in his recruitment over the last few months.

At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, Womack displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

Also considering Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss, defensive line coach Jamar Cain and Womack’s relationship they have developed over the last few months is ultimately what sealed the deal for LSU.

Cain has been blazing hot on the recruitment trail, landing several top talents across the country in a short period of time. In four days, he has picked up commitments from:

- Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard

- Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens

- Four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed

Now adding Womack into the mix gives the Tigers an abundance of riches at the defensive line position for the foreseeable future.

The 2023 class is coming in hot with commitments. Landing five commits in four days has set the tone for what is to come. Brian Kelly and his staff prepared themselves for a tremendous July on the recruiting trail and fans are now getting to see their efforts pay off.

Landing both Darron Reed and Womack makes the Tigers 2-for-2 on defensive lineman on the day. Not to mention New Orleans product Ashton Stamps committing to the Tigers as well, making it a 3-for-3 day for LSU.

With 11 spots filled, the Tigers focus will turn to filling positions of need over the next few months and continuing to develop this 2023 class. LSU has another prospect, Jeremiah Hughes, making his college decision this Thursday where the Tigers feel they are in great position. 

