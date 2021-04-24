LSU Football 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Receiver Terrace Marshall

One of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the 2021 draft class, LSU's Terrace Marshall is a potential fit for a number of contending teams looking for vertical and redzone threats to improve offensive efficiency.

In 19 games over his final two years, Marshall was exactly the kind of weapon LSU wanted to utilize in redzone situations, hauling in 23 touchdowns during that span. He's also proven to be faster than most expected in his 6-foot-4 frame as he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash during the LSU pro day.

He's got all of the talent and physical measurements to be a dominant NFL receiver in the slot or on the outside. In fact the only concern that will keep him from potentially being drafted Thursday night is his health concerns. A fractured foot in the 2019 season and a significant leg injury during his senior year of high school limited his freshman season with the Tigers, though he did prove to scouts he could be a No. 1 option and stay healthy during the 2020 season.

“The NFL, at the end of the day, it’s still the game of football. It’s a thing I’ve been doing my whole life, it’s second nature to me," Marshall said. "So I feel like everything that I did in college I’ll be able to carry it on to the NFL, using my mental more, being more smart on the field. I feel like it’ll all translate there, my hard work, I feel like it’ll all pay off.”

Measurements

Height: 6-2 5/8

Weight: 205

Hand: 9 1/2

Arm: 32 3/4

Wingspan: 78 1/8

Bench Press: 19 reps

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39 inches

Broad Jump: 10-5

Here's FanNation's NFL Draft Bible draft profile of Marshall and why his potential is a first round pick.

While playing alongside potential top ten pick Ja’Marr Chase, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. possesses a next level skill set that could get him drafted a lot earlier than some might expect. Marshall has a long lean frame that has some big time developmental potential moving forward. He could hold 220+ pounds without potentially losing much speed in the process. He has a ton more juice that you might envision when first popping on the film.

In a lot of ways, he mirrors former Clemson Tiger and Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Martavis Bryant physically. Marshall is a legit deep threat who can win on the vertical frame both with his long speed and length to gain separation. He has flashed the ability to win through contact and highpoint with the best of them.

Marshall has some intriguing body control to make some phenomenal catches climbing the ladder. He possesses a ton of flexibility to run a variety of routes. Marshall is not the most sudden athlete and will take a couple steps to throttle down.

The biggest concern is durability as it stands. If he is able to quiet those concerns, the upside is high for Marshall. With his combination of length, athleticism and body control, Marshall has the potential to go early if he is able to stay on the field.