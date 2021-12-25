Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
NFL: Grading NFL Rookies From The 2021 NFL Draft First Round
NFL: Grading NFL Rookies From The 2021 NFL Draft First Round

9 hours ago
Latest Football News

The latest news around the NFL, Draft, and Alternate leagues. Stay up to date with everything football related.

Desmond Ridder
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

NFL draft profile scouting report for Cincinnati quarterback, Desmond Ridder

Dec 25, 2021
Rankings and Reports

The upcoming NFL Draft rankings with links to scouting reports.

nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the NFLPA Bowl Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

6 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the Reese's Senior Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

6 hours ago
DMD_Marco
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: D'Marco Jackson, Linebacker, Appalachian State Mountaineers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Appalachian State Linebacker, D'Marco Jackson

8 hours ago
Cameron-Thomas
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas, Defensive Line, San Diego State Aztecs

NFL draft profile scouting report for San Diego State Defensive Linemen, Cameron Thomas

8 hours ago
Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the Tropical Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

8 hours ago
Tycen_Anderson_vs_BGSU_10_6_18A_Marckel_53
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tycen Anderson, Safety, University of Toledo Rockets

NFL draft profile scouting report for Toledo Safety, Tycen Anderson

8 hours ago
hula bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Hula Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the Hula Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

8 hours ago
Kalil-Pimpleton-Central-Michigan-University-Football-120419
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kalil Pimpleton, Wide Receiver, Central Michigan Chippewas

NFL draft profile scouting report for Central Michigan Wide Receiver, Kalil Pimpleton

8 hours ago
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

View the latest updated tracker for the East-West Shrine Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

7 hours ago
DSC05007
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Braxton Jones, Offensive Tackle, Southern Utah Thunderbirds

NFL draft profile scouting report for Southern Utah Offensive Tackle, Braxton Jones

9 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

Every underclassman that has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft

9 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
NFL: Grading NFL Rookies From The 2021 NFL Draft First Round

Grading the rookies from the 2021 NFL Draft. What players have outperformed expectations and who has disappointed? Click here to view the grades.

9 hours ago
USATSI_16138133
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Thompson, Cornerback, Texas Longhorns

NFL draft profile scouting report for Texas cornerback, Josh Thompson

10 hours ago
USATSI_15172743
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State Sun Devils

NFL draft profile scouting report for Arizona State cornerback, Jack Jones

10 hours ago
Treylon Burks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Arkansas wide receiver, Treylon Burks

10 hours ago
malik willis
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty Flames

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Liberty quarterback, Malik Willis

10 hours ago
