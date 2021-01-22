A Look At LSU Players in NFL Championship Games This Weekend

Tyrann Mathieu, Devin White among the long list of former Tigers trying to get to a Super Bowl

It's been a wild ride in the NFL this season, one that's included postponed games and smaller crowds and a new playoff breakdown. But we've finally reached the final three games of the 2020-21 season and this weekend, multiple LSU Tigers will be playing with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

After knocking off the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking on the Green Bay Packers at 2:05 p.m. on Fox. The other matchup will feature the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, a team that hasn't been in this position since the 1990's when it went and lost four consecutive Super Bowls.

The Buccaneers, Chiefs and Bills all have former Tigers on the roster including Devin White, Leonard Fournette, Kevin Minter, Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tre'davious White.

Fournette and White are coming off stellar outings against the New Orleans Saints as the former running back rushed for 63 yards and brought in five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown while White recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for a loss, an interception and a 28-yard fumble recovery. For LSU fans who have long waited for the Saints to invest in former Tigers, watching two of LSU's very best dominate from start to finish was a tough sight to behold.

White, in just his second year in the league, is proving to be one of the NFL's budding defensive stars and Sunday night's performance became what can be described as a "breakout" performance on a national stage.

Mathieu, one of the NFL's premier safeties, won a Super Bowl last year with the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles and an interception in a Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns. The Cheifs could use their rookie running back Edwards-Helaire back in the lineup as he's been out with ankle and hip injuries and missed the entire playoffs to this points.

Edwards-Helaire is a dual threat weapon in both the running and passing game and has just returned to practice on Thursday. It'll be interesting to monitor his status ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Bills.

White and the Bills just held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to three points in a divisional win and will be a stout test for Edwards-Helaire, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense should Mahomes play due to a concussion.

It's a forgone conclusion that at least a few former Tigers will be playing in the Super Bowl. Tune in Sunday to see just exactly which ones will be marching on to Tampa.