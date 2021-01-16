LSU Tight End Nick Storz To Focus Fully on Football, Move on From Baseball

With tight end being a position Tigers are short on, Storz decision one that shows he understands opportunity in front of him

This week, LSU veteran tight end Nick Storz announced that he'd be focusing fully on football, ending his career on the LSU baseball team.

The 6-foot-6 tight end was a pitcher for three years with the baseball team, entering as a highly touted recruit and viewed as a potential future first round pick. However, shoulder and arm injuries plagued his first two years in Baton Rouge and he was able to appear in just eight games, posting a 1.04 ERA in six innings during the shortened 2020 season.

"LSU Baseball family, I am forever grateful and blessed for the opportunity to have been able to play for the greatest program in college baseball," Storz said. "The memories that I have made over the past three seasons will last a lifetime. It has been an honor to play for Coach Mainieri and the rest of the LSU Baseball coaching staff.

"While it was a tough decision to end my baseball career, I am excited about the opportunity to focus solely on football at LSU. I look forward to watching the LSU Baseball team this season in their pursuit of a National Championship! Geaux Tigers!"

Storz approached coach Ed Orgeron about potentially playing on the football team as a tight end and was given an opportunity during the last summer that he ran with. He played mostly on special teams as a sophomore for the Tigers but did start against Ole Miss, making one tackle.

The decision by Storz is an intriguing one and shows that he feels there's a unique opportunity to push for playing time in 2021 for the Tigers. Currently, LSU has rising sophomore Kole Taylor and freshman Jalen Shead on the roster so there is opportunity for him to push for playing time.

A full season of development and improving on the fundamentals of the game should give Storz an edge as he's also got the frame to be an effective body for the Tigers in the blocking game.

"He's a phenomenal football player, a phenomenal tight end and I think he's going to help us," Orgeron said before the 2020 season.