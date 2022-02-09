Nine LSU Players Invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Every NFL combine presents an opportunity for some of college football's elite talent to showcase their skills in front of organizations. With the event less than a month away, the NFL released the invites and nine LSU players will be partcipating.

Here's the full rundown of who will be a part of the 2022 combine:

Damone Clark (LB)

Tyrion Davis-Price (RB)

Austin Deculus (OT)

Neil Farrell (DT)

Cordale Flott (CB)

Chasen Hines (OL)

Ed Ingram (OL)

Derek Stingley (CB)

Cade York (K)

This is an important event for practically all of the players on this list. Stingley and Clark are the two most likely candidates for first round consideration in April's draft.

The junior cornerback Stingley has been one of the top college football players in the country when healthy and makes a strong case to be the first defensive back taken. How he performs at the combine could solidify his status as a high end first rounder.

Where the combine could be most interesting is for a physical freak of an athlete like Clark, who's coming off a dominant, breakout season for the purple and gold. Clark is one of the fastest risers up draft boards, with ESPN's Mel Kiper extremely fascinated with his skill set.

“Damone Clark had 136 tackles, he was getting sacks, good in coverage. He had tremendous coverage going from Point A to Point B in a blink," Kiper said. "I’ve thought about late one for him. Damone Clark was really flying around. He could run for the clock really well. He should test out well athletically. When you put that work in conjunction with 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a couple forced fumbles, an interception, don’t be shocked if he’s not in the late-first-round range.”

The rest of this group is really hard to peg down. Flott, Ingram and potentially Farrell could all make strong cases for mid round consideration with the way they played down the stretch of 2021. Ingram and Farrell are also coming off strong Senior Bowl performances so momentum should be gaining.

Regardless, this is an important week for every prospect, particularly in a draft where there doesn't seem to be a consensus on which positions are really deep.