No. 18 LSU vs. Auburn: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The LSU Tigers are coming off a dominant week seven win, but the season still hangs in the balance with two losses on the year.

They will look to keep the season alive as they travel to take on the Auburn Tigers, who are riding on a high after taking down the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs last weekend.

Here is how to watch the exciting matchup as LSU looks for its first road win of the season.

How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 18 LSU Tigers 5-2 (2-2 in SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (2-2 in SEC)

No. 18 LSU Tigers 5-2 (2-2 in SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (2-2 in SEC) What: Fifth conference game of the season for both teams

Fifth conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. CT Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Tigers would go 5-7 on the season and just 1-7 in SEC play, leading to the firing of Hugh Freeze following the ninth game of the season.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Tigers would go 5-7 on the season and just 1-7 in SEC play, leading to the firing of Hugh Freeze following the ninth game of the season. Series History: The Tigers lead the all-time series 30-24 and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Meet the Coaches

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh argues with a game official during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Golesh, Auburn: This is year one of the Golesh reign, as he spent the prior three years as the head coach for the University of South Florida, where he compiled a 23-15 record, including winning two bowl games.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 120-55 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: LSU -7.5(-105), Auburn +7.5 (-115)

LSU -7.5(-105), Auburn +7.5 (-115) Over/Under: 51.5 (O +100, U -120)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 22 report.

LSU players listed OUT: TE Trey'Dez Green, LB Whit Weeks, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II

Auburn players listed OUT : OL Tai Buster, TE Hunter Herring

OL Tai Buster, TE Hunter Herring Auburn players listed QUESTIONABLE: DL Saint Farrior

What to Know About the Tigers

Auburn has been one of the surprises in college football this season, and despite concerns about the offensive line, it has found major success with quarterback Byrum Brown, who transferred with Golesh after Golesh took the position.

The defense has been one of the better ones in the country, ranking No. 39 in points allowed and No. 33 in yards per play. They have proven they can win big games as well, having just taken down the then-No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.