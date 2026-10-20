Auburn’s Upset of Georgia Sends a Warning to Lane Kiffin and LSU

Auburn football is coming off one of its biggest wins in recent years, knocking off then- No. 1 Georgia 27-24 this past Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Tigers overcame an early 14-point deficit to hand Georgia its first loss of the season, and now LSU will have to prepare for an Auburn team that has shown it can compete with the best in the country.

For LSU, the matchup comes at a time when the Tigers are trying to build momentum after a 31-0 win over Mississippi State. But Auburn will present a different challenge, especially after showing what it can do when its offense finds a rhythm and its defense capitalizes on mistakes.

Auburn’s win over Georgia was not just about scoring enough points to pull off an upset. The Tigers were able to overcome a 14-0 deficit, take control of the game and make enough plays late to secure the win.

Auburn’s rushing attack could be a problem for LSU

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Omar Mabson II (29) rushes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn’s recipe for success against Georgia was built around quarterback Byrum Brown and the running game. Brown rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries while also throwing for 150 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Auburn finished with 192 rushing yards on 46 attempts.

For reference, Georgia finished with just 113 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Auburn was able to keep the ball moving on the ground, and Brown gave the Bulldogs another problem to account for with his ability to run the football.

That could present problems for LSU if Auburn finds the same success on Saturday. The Tigers will have to contain Brown while making sure Auburn cannot consistently pick up yards on early downs. If Auburn can establish the run, it could make it harder for LSU to get off the field and give the Tigers more opportunities to control the pace of the game.

LSU’s defense is coming off a shutout against Mississippi State, forcing four consecutive fourth-down stops during the game. But Auburn will be a different test, and LSU will have to prove it can slow down a rushing attack that helped knock off the top-ranked team in the country.

Turnovers could decide the matchup

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn also benefited from Georgia making costly mistakes. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, with the final turnover coming in the closing minute of the game. Auburn recovered the fumble and drove into field-goal range, setting up Alex McPherson’s 34-yard kick as time expired.

The Tigers did not need a perfect offensive performance to win. They needed to capitalize when Georgia gave them opportunities, and they did just that.

For LSU, protecting the football will be just as important as stopping Auburn’s offense. The Tigers cannot afford to give Auburn extra possessions or short fields, especially in a road game that could come down to the final minutes.

LSU has shown it can put points on the board, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns in its win over Mississippi State. But against Auburn, the Tigers will need to pair that offensive production with ball security and a defense that can get stops when it matters.

Auburn’s win over Georgia showed that the Tigers can overcome an early deficit, control the ground game, and take advantage of mistakes. For Lane Kiffin and LSU, the challenge will be preventing Auburn from doing those same things when the teams meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

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