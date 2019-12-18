Four-Star Outside Linebacker Phillip Webb Signs With LSU

The second player to watch coming into Wednesday's Early Signing period, as it pertained to LSU, was four-star outside linebacker Phillip Webb out of Buford, Georgia.

Entering the day, the Tigers had just two commitments at the linebacker position, both on the inside. Webb, who was largely considered to sign with LSU made it official becoming the one and only outside linebacker to sign with the Tigers thus far in the 2020 class.

With the potential of losing current star outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to the pros next season, depth will be at a premium with Marcel Brooks still making the transition from safety. There will be some veteran seniors who have seen time in Andre Anthony and Ray Thornton though neither of those guys have made big impacts in their time at LSU.

Webb, who is listed as the No. 4 overall outside linebacker and No. 46 ranked player overall in the 2020 class according to 247sports, could provide some competition in the linebacker room.

The Tigers now have 12 signed players during the Early Signing Period, six of which are ranked in the top-100.