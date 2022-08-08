LSU Running Back Noah Cain Living Childhood Dream of Playing for Tigers

Noah Cain’s story is just beginning. The Louisiana native has seen his football journey take him all over. From Texas to Florida. From Florida to Pennsylvania. But now, it’s come full circle with the Baton Rouge product back where it all started.

As a youngster, the devastating Hurricane Katrina forced him to leave his hometown and move to Texas, but it made his journey that much greater. Cain finished his high school career in Florida at IMG Academy, one of the premier prep schools in the country.

After his time in Bradenton, Fla., the four-star running back took his talent to Penn State to start off his collegiate career. Earning significant snaps and playing a major role throughout his freshman campaign, Cain put the country on notice.

But it wasn’t home. Now, the dynamic runner is back where it all started with a chance to play at his “dream school.” Entering the transfer portal after a stint at Penn State, the opportunity to come back to Baton Rouge was something Cain couldn’t pass up on. LSU bringing running backs coach Frank Wilson back also helped the situation.

“When I entered the transfer portal, I saw that Coach Frank (Wilson) had returned to LSU,” Cain noted. “So, when the opportunity presented itself, it made sense. Coach (Brian) Kelly’s record and with the players that Coach Frank has coached and put in the NFL, I wanted to be coached by one of the best in the country. I knew that he could help me get my game to the next level. The journey that I’ve had, with success early and with having injuries, now I’m back. Being at LSU has been great. It’s been a privilege to be here. I’ve become a better player, the improvements in my game, from the first day that I got here until now. It’s been a great transition so far.”

Wilson has a track record of pushing players to reach their max potential. With a long list of elite backs he has coached, Cain knew this was the place to be.

“I have become more explosive, that’s one of the biggest things that Coach Frank and I talked about on my official visit in January. To become just an all-around back.”

“A lot of things Coach Frank wanted me to work on, IQ of the game, how the game has slowed down for me. He’s shown me tapes of Leonard (Fournette) and (Derrius) Guice, how they did a lot of pre-snap reads. The type of things that helped them become the players that they were here.”

Cain enters a running back competition that is also home to John Emery, who has taken tremendous strides in his game this offseason. Both a member of the 2019 high school class, Emery committed to LSU, halting the opportunity for Cain to head back home to Death Valley.

But everything happens for a reason. The journey for Cain has come full circle with him back where it all started.

“I’m thankful to be here,” Cain stated.” Everything happens for a reason. When John committed to LSU, it was the place for him at that time. I can’t say that it was the place for me back then. God brings us full circle, bringing me back here. When I had the opportunity to come to LSU, I didn’t hesitate. I was blessed with opportunities to go to other places. This is home. It’s my dream school. It just all made sense.”

Cain came to LSU with one goal in mind and that is to win. A piece of this new era of Tigers football, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth and see his role come this 2022 season.

“It’s his business approach,” Cain described. “Don’t over-think the game. Have confidence in what we do. It’s still football. You’re here for a reason. Live up to the moment. Just be ready when your number is called.”