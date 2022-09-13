Notebook: Brian Kelly Details OL Rotations, Approach Heading Into SEC Play

Brian Kelly addressed the media Monday afternoon to discuss LSU’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend. It’s clear the difficult challenge that lies ahead given the Bulldogs’ tremendous “air raid” offense, but with the Tigers hopeful cornerback Sevyn Banks returns, it provides them with depth in the secondary.

The respect Kelly has for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach goes beyond football. The two have crossed each other's paths along the journey and Kelly has spoken highly of the legendary coach.

READ MORE: An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Mississippi State

Kelly hit on a number of subjects Monday afternoon ranging from the Tigers’ game plan, his relationship with Leach and more.

Here are a few takeaways:

Offensive Line Rotation Looks Locked In

Kelly spoke highly of his new starting offensive line and expects it to look the same going forward. This coaching staff decided to switch things up against Southern, putting Charles Turner in at center while flipping Garrett Dellinger to left guard.

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Dellinger

C: Charles Turner

RG: Anthony Bradford

RT: Miles Frazier

Putting Dellinger at guard gives this team a little more flexibility going forward. Though this appears to be their starting five, Kelly praised freshman Emery Jones and what he can provide this squad. Expect to see more of him this season.

READ MORE: Three Observations From LSU's Victory Over Southern

Here are a few more tidbits from Kelly on the rotations going forward.

Up-Tempo Offense Key to Success

LSU has seen success when upping the tempo and moving with a sense of urgency. Whether it be film from the fourth quarter of the Florida State game when this team was clicking on all cylinders or the entire Southern game, it’s clear this team is most effective when moving fast.

As the Tigers enter SEC play, it’s imperative they continue trending in the right direction offensively and it all starts with going at their pace. Look for Jayden Daniels and this offense to really get after it early Saturday evening.

READ MORE: LSU Set to Host No. 1 Cornerback in America

This team simply cannot afford to move at a snail's pace against a Mississippi State offense that is bound to put points on the board.

Here’s a little more on what Kelly had to say of the offensive approach the Tigers will take.

Relationship with Mike Leach/Approach Heading into SEC Play

Both Kelly and Leach have been around the game for quite some time. Dating back decades ago, the two know each other very well, but on Saturday the two will battle it out. Leach has a different approach than Kelly. A rather one-dimensional attack in the passing game, it’ll be up to the LSU secondary to set the tone early.

The Tigers are expecting Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks to return to the lineup this week, providing LSU with another experienced body in their secondary. It’s critical this squad is at full strength at that position with fatigue certainly going to play a factor in the passing game.

Look for LSU to go deep into their rotations against the Bulldogs. Kelly hinted at the idea of playing a number of sets as they continue solidifying who works best together on the field.