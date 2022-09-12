An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Mississippi State

It’s a new week for the Tigers as they look to carry their success into SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night. Brian Kelly is set to prepare his squad for conference play with their first matchup coming against the “air raid” offense that Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach is well-known for.

Mississippi State’s explosive passing game will certainly put this LSU secondary to the test as they continue working out rotations. If there was one piece to this Tigers team that needed improvement against Southern, it was the secondary’s ability to wrap up on tackles.

Here’s a look at a few pieces to the Bulldogs’ success:

Passing Game

It’s Mike Leach’s specialty. He’s done it at every program he’s been to and it’s transitioned well to Mississippi State, especially with quarterback Will Rogers lining up under center. Through the Bulldogs’ first two games, Rogers has already thrown the ball a whopping 98 times for 763 yards and nine touchdowns.

Their success in the passing game is truly remarkable and will be something the Tigers must key in on this week in practice. After speaking with starting cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse last week, he understands opposing offenses will seek to attack the LSU secondary, making this position group even more ready to prove them wrong and lock up when targeted.

Rogers will be the signal-caller Saturday night, and if it’s one thing he does correctly, it’s make the proper read consistently. With a banged up LSU defensive line, it’ll be a challenge to get pressure on the seasoned quarterback, but if the Tigers can get to him early, it’ll put this team in position to be successful.

Trio of Wideouts

This receiving corps of the Bulldogs isn’t something to take lightly. Though it’s been a small sample size of just two games, this group has seemingly made plays every time when called upon.

Consisting of Rara Thomas, Caleb Ducking and Rufus Harvey, the three wideouts have made plays for Rogers consistently and have been his primary targets. Also in on the action has been junior running back Dillon Johnson.

Johnson is used extremely well in the check down game for this team and will put the LSU linebackers to the test. We saw in the Florida State game this unit got thrown off with pre-snap movement by their offense, so it’ll be interesting to monitor their preparation heading into this one.

Jett Johnson - Linebacker

Again, small sample size here, but Johnson has been a sideline-to-sideline linebacker for this Bulldogs defense through two games. Already up to 20 total tackles, with Mississippi State’s second leading tackler having just eight total, Johnson has been the heartbeat of this defense.

The senior has leveled up his game going into this season for his squad, looking prepared for a big year for the Bulldogs. With ideal size for a linebacker at 6-foot-2, 235-pounds, the seasoned veteran will be someone this LSU offense accounts for during game preparation.

Of course this Tiger offensive line will be put to the test in their first game of conference play. As true freshman Will Campbell is set to get his first taste of SEC talent, the battle in the trenches will be another part LSU must keep an eye on.