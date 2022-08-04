Notebook: Day 1 of LSU Fall Camp 2022

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers fall camp is underway with Day 1 in the books. The next few weeks will be dedicated to sharpening this team and getting depth in check as Kelly’s squad prepares for the Sept. 4th season opener against Florida State.

The breakdown of practice is in the same format as spring with Kelly splitting it up into 12+ sessions going through a variation of drills. This first week will see no contact as the team continues to polish the playbook and get their legs back under them for the rest of camp.

Here are a few notes from today’s first practice we took in during the 30 minute media viewing:

Quarterbacks

It’s the question everyone is curious about and fall camp will continue to provide answers. Volume was taken up by Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels and Myles Brennan. Though Walker Howard is earning just as many valuable snaps as the trio of experienced signal-callers.

In the short media viewing window, Nussmeier looked the part. Fast release. Quick feet. Lining up with a variation of different offensive line sets. Nussmeier looked poised throughout day one.

For Brennan, the sixth-year senior looked much slimmer this time around. Taking the summer to improve his body and get right in the weight room, the “old head” came into fall camp looking much better.

This competition will come down to the wire and this coaching staff is taking it day by day. Look for more updates on the rotations of the quarterbacks later next week as they start to go through more strenuous drills.

Running Backs

A notable piece to day one of fall camp is Oklahoma transfer Tre Bradford being off the roster. An addition to the program last year, the depth of this room put him in a difficult position to see the field. Kelly stated he is no longer with the program but would not elaborate.

For the guys on roster, John Emery still looks just as sharp as he did in the spring. Really building up his body and working in the weight room, Emery looks poised for a breakout year if he can put it all together.

Penn State transfer Noah Cain is a new guy on this roster. Coming to campus over the summer, Cain is a late addition after not being present for spring camp. Look for Emery and Cain to become a one-two punch if all goes to plan with sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin coming out with something to prove.

Wide Receivers

Kayshon Boutte came out rocking the legendary No. 7 for the first day of fall camp. Looking healthy and poised, it’s set to be a special year for the projected first rounder. With this group coming out gunning, this will be a position to watch over fall camp.

A player to watch will be sophomore Brian Thomas Jr. Clearly working on his body over the summer, he could be a slept on youngster to take a step.

Offensive Line

Cam Wire, Charles Turner, Anthony Bradford, Kardell Thomas, Marcus Dumervil, Xavier Hill and Marlon Martinez are just a few of the returning players. Transfers Miles Frazier and Tre'mond Shorts have been a part of rotations in both spring and carrying that into the fall.

Freshman Will Campbell has put on some serious size this offseason, listed at 6-foot-6, 325-pounds on the current LSU depth chart. This offensive line group will be fluctuating rotations as position coach Brad Davis solidifies his starters.

Final Thoughts

Though it was a short media viewing for the first day, there was much to take in with this offensive unit. With the quarterback competition still to be decided, whoever is under center will have a number of weapons between the wide receiver and running back depth.

As for the offensive line, returning a few key players while adding true freshmen Will Campbell and Emory Jones into the mix, this side of the football is in good position for the 2022 season.

The next media practice viewing will be a 30-minute session Monday morning followed by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock addressing the media.