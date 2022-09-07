Notebook: Kelly Addresses Special Teams Issues, Talks Boutte Usage in Offense

Brian Kelly and the Tigers are locked in on Southern this week as they look to flip the script and prepare for their home opener. Tiger Stadium is set to be an electric atmosphere in the battle of Baton Rouge, but a win is of the utmost importance.

There is improvement needed in all three phases of the game and Kelly harped on the attention to detail that will be in place this week during preparation.

Here are a few takeaways from his Tuesday press conference:

Special Teams Woes

The Tigers’ special teams woes were a major takeaway following the season opening loss to Florida State. Two muffed punts. A blocked field goal. A blocked extra point. There is no other way to put it other than this group didn’t show up Sunday night.

By no means did this one unit cost LSU the game, but there is tremendous room to grow with special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s squad.

“As it relates to the field goal, it came from the same left side. We made an adjustment after the field goal and made a switch in personnel, and that didn't work either,” Kelly said. “That's on -- that's us. We have to do a better job coaching.”

Kelly detailed this special teams group and their thought process Sunday.

Tight End Usage

If there is one player Coach Kelly praised during fall camp, it was true freshman tight end Mason Taylor. Kelly has raved about the first year Tiger and the impact he can have on this LSU team, even comparing him to SEC Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, who played a pivotal role in Georgia’s title run a season ago.

It was evident Kelly wants to see him take charge in Year 1 with LSU given how much playing time he saw Sunday night, but there is still work to be done.

Here’s what Kelly had to say of his tight end as well as a few recruiting tidbits.

Kayshon Boutte

Failing to make an impact in the season opener, Boutte looked disengaged on the sidelines and it got the attention of many, even his starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. After missing Boutte on an open play, where there was clearly a level of miscommunication, there was a moment where Daniels spoke to his elite wideout in order for the two to get on the same page.

“I always talk to Kayshon. That's my little brother,” Daniels said after the game. “It was a conversation we had on the sidelines after the game. He's going to bounce back. Everyone knows what he can do. Everyone in the world knows what he can do. Like I said, I'm here for him and he's here for me.

But one game doesn’t define Boutte. He’s a superstar and will play a major role in what they Tigers do this season and Kelly knows that.

Here’s what he had to say of his All-American and their conversation following Sunday’s loss.