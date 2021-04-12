LSU's Garrett Nussmeier Proving to Have Bright Future in Store at Quarterback Position

Whenever comparisons for his quarterbacks come up, Ed Orgeron is always hesitant to draw comps from the greatest quarterback in the program's history, Joe Burrow.

Freshman Garrett Nussmeier started behind the eight ball when he arrived on campus in January. Recovering from an injury, Nussmeier spent the first few weeks rehabbing and getting to know the new coaching staff.

But as spring ball has reached its peak, Nussmeier is on the field and showing Orgeron just how bright the future is for the quarterback position.

“I don’t wanna put that on him yet because Joe is very special but I do see some similarities that Garrett has as far as leadership, as far as competitive, ability to make plays. I think he’s only going to get better here, I think he’s going to be a great quarterback here. I’m very pleased with him.”



A lot of the early news out of spring camp about Nussmeier is how mobile he is at the quarterback spot. He came to the LSU program still nursing a broken hand that cut his senior year at Marcus High School short but has adapted quickly in spring spractice according to Orgeron.

"Garrett Nussmeier continues to make plays," Orgeron said this week on Off the Bench. "It's like a wow factor. He will scramble to his left and throw it underhand to his right across the field and make everybody like, 'Now, did I just see that?' He has tremendous skills. He's a great young man, a great competitor."

While it's tough to say whether or not Nussmeier can truly push for the starting job, the fact that he's getting equal opportunity this deep into spring camp is a promising sign, especially considering that the three guys ahead of him all have SEC starting experience.

His play is certainly showing his teammates around him what kind of player he can be in the future, including receiver Kayshon Boutte.

“Garrett (Nussmeier) really came in as a freshman, really throwing some good balls, making big plays, he’s doing his thing,” Boutte said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him play.”

Nussmeier's early play has been a big reason why Orgeron has no problem calling this the best quarterback room from top to bottom he's ever been around.

"I think he's the best quarterback that I've ever been with, but it's the best quarterback room," Orgeron said. "I mean, from top to bottom, we have four guys that are pretty good quarterbacks and they're all competing."

Photo courtesy of LSUsports