LSU 2021 Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Excited to Get on Campus After Officially Signing With Tigers

Garrett Nussmeier has been a leader for the 2021 LSU class since committing to the program back in May. His game has evolved over the years but none more so than this last season for Marcus High School.

Nussmeier's senior season ended on a bit of a bummer after showing marked improvement in his arm strength and mobility throughout the course of the year. On his senior night, just before Marcus High School's run through the Texas state playoffs, Nussmeier suffered a season ending broken bone to his non-throwing hand that has left him in rehab mode for the better part of the last month.

His rehab has gone ahead of schedule and while he's still on course to miss about a month, he couldn't be more excited to get down to Baton Rouge as an early enrollee on Jan. 9.

With 20 players signed to the 2021 class, the faces have certainly changed over the last couple of weeks than what Nussmeier had envisioned for the past few months. The Tigers lost commitments from longtime members of the class in Keanu Koht, JoJo Earle and Raesjon Davis but gained defensive tackle Maason Smith, receiver Malik Nabers, running back Armoni Goodwin, linebacker Navonteque Strong, cornerback Demarius McGhee and defensive end Bryce Langston.

It's a group that the 2021 quarterback Nussmeier is excited about and has spent the time since the Early Signing Period getting to know some of the newest additions to the class.

"It was a big day for us, to gain the guys we gained, we really tore it up in my opinion," Nussmeier said. "I'm really excited about the class and about the core that we already had, I think it's really special and a really motivated group that wants to come in and make an impact and really change the way things are right now."

With five open spots remaining, Nussmeier, Smith and the rest of the class are campaigning hard for Virginia tackle Tristan Leigh, who figures to be at the top of the list for the purple and gold as the signing class winds down. Leigh is set to announce his decision on Jan. 2 and sign in February with the program he chooses.

"The way we're recruiting Tristan, I'm really excited to see the decision he makes. I like our chances," Nussmeier said. "I'm sure there'll be more guys we're full speed ahead after before signing day ends. I'm super excited to see where things go."

Nussmeier and the class as a whole has seen the struggles that came with this past 2020 season for the purple and gold. While it may scare some away, it's actually been a situation where the incoming class can see opportunity to contribute right away.

The Tigers played many freshmen and sophomores over the team's final two wins over Florida and Ole Miss to end the season 5-5. With a new crop of 20 players as it currently stands, Nussmeier knows those opportunities will only heighten for guys like him, Smith and safety Sage Ryan.

"We're a pretty close group, we talk everyday in our group chat and have a pretty strong relationship," Nussmeier said. "The message they sent us was 'hey you guys can see how you can make an impact.' I wouldn't say we took it to worrisome as a class. I think it just made us open our eyes more to bigger opportunities and chances to make impact."

For Nussmeier in particular, he enters a packed quarterback room with LSU returning Myles Brennan as well as freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson who both earned significant playing time as true freshmen. Nussmeier has only interacted with the quarterbacks a handful of times through recruiting visits before the COVID-19 pandemic but is looking forward to getting on campus and competing with all three.

"I'm really excited to get to go compete with them and have a positive, competitive atmosphere in the quarterback room," Nussmeier said.

LSU is in the midst of a coaching carousel that has affected both the offense and the defensive side of the ball. On offense, coach Ed Orgeron is looking for replacements at offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator, previously held by Steve Ensminger and Scott Linehan.

The Linehan and Nussmeier families go way back as Garrett's father, Doug, was once coached by Linehan at Idaho and later coached under Linehan for the St. Louis Rams. Nussmeier admitted to being disappointed with not being able to be coached by Linehan but knows that Orgeron will find a great replacement.

"I'm really gonna miss coach Ensminger," Nussmeier said. "He was the first guy to offer me, the first guy to take a chance on me and he kept recruiting me through the entire process and I'm forever grateful to him. I know he'll still be around which is good for us."

Now that he's signed, sealed and delivered to LSU, Nussmeier says first and foremost the goal is just to get healthy for spring ball and start learning the offense as soon as possible. As far as on the field goals, there aren't many at the moment as he just wants to adjust to college life as quickly as possible while being as competitive as possible in the quarterbacks room.

"I'm really excited to get the feel of college football," Nussmeier said. "I'm a kid who loves the grind so getting to go to practice, come home, go to meetings, go home, go lift, that's exciting to me and I'm really looking forward to it."

