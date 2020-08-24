SI.com
LSU Football 2021 Cornerback Target Nyland Green SI All-American Player Profile

Glen West

LSU's 2021 class is quite bare in the secondary and that's to be expected because of the youth that is currently on the roster. Outside of JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris, the LSU secondary is littered with freshmen and sophomores. 

But that doesn't mean the Tigers aren't trying to prepare for the future. With safety Khari Gee currently the only commit, the program is in on a number of the top defensive back prospects in the country.

One of players that's flown a little bit under the radar is Georgia's Nyland Green. Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia are considered to be among the favorites but according to our colleagues over at Volunteer Country, Green is heavily considering the purple and gold and will announce his decision sometime in the next few months. 

"It's the original DBU so what else can I say?" Green told Matthew Ray of Volunteer Country. "That would be amazing [to play there] because it's Death Valley."

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.

Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton high school? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering the length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well, and clearly shows the ability to be multidimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center field safety but is determined to play corner. Both at big time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner is he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip Newton high school for a morning workout this spring, and there were two players that were 100% about their business and Nyland Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type of player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety or a combination of the two. 

