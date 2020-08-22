SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Coveted CB Nyland Green Talks Tennessee, Recruitment, More

Matthew Ray

Covington, Ga.-- Elite Tennessee Vols CB target Nyland Green updates his recruitment with VR2 on SI in the featured video above. Below is his full SI All-American evaluation.

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.

Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton high school? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering the length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well, and clearly shows the ability to be multidimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center field safety but is determined to play corner. Both at big time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner is he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip Newton high school for a morning workout this spring, and there were two players that were 100% about their business and Nyland Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type of player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety or a combination of the two.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

Volgolfer

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Friday Press Conference

Tennessee's Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt answered questions following Day 3 of Fall Practice

Matthew Ray

Watch: Highlights from Day 3 of Tennessee's Fall Practice

Watch: Highlights from Day 3 of Tennessee's Fall Practice

Matthew Ray

Vols Freshman LB to Redshirt Following Shoulder Surgery

Tennessee Vols Freshman Tamarion McDonald will redshirt for the 2020 season

Matthew Ray

Harrison Bailey in Quarantine After Coming in Contact with COVID-19

https://twitter.com/VR2onSI/status/1296935759644155905?s=20

VR2 Staff

Elite Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims Talks Vols, Recruitment Timeline, and More

Elite Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims Talks Vols, Recruitment Timeline, and More

Matthew Ray

Georgia Reportedly Did Not Support Cade Mays’ Immediate Eligibility Waiver

The former UGA offensive lineman announced his intention to transfer to Tennessee earlier in the offseason.

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Lngtimevol

Everything Eric Gray said during Thursday's Media Availabilty

Sophomore Running Back Eric Gray answered multiple questions from the media on Thursday. Here is everything he had to say:

Jake Nichols

Everything Henry To'o To'o said during Thursday's Media Availabilty

Henry To'o T'o'o fielded multiple questions from the media on Thursday afternoon, here is everything he had to say.

Matthew Ray

Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o details safety, excitement in return to Rocky Top

Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o details safety, excitement in return to Rocky Top

Volunteer Country Staff