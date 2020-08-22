Coveted CB Nyland Green Talks Tennessee, Recruitment, More

Covington, Ga.-- Elite Tennessee Vols CB target Nyland Green updates his recruitment with VR2 on SI in the featured video above. Below is his full SI All-American evaluation.

Frame: Long and athletic with plus size for a corner. Will be able to hold 15-20 pounds easily upon arrival at a Power-5 program.

Athleticism: What doesn’t he do for Newton high school? He’s the best receiver on the field, the best corner, the best safety, and is somehow still quick and explosive considering the length. Great ball skills as well. All translating well into college.

Instincts: Redirects exceptionally well, and clearly shows the ability to be multidimensional in terms of position, indicating the football knowledge is supreme. Looks best as a center field safety but is determined to play corner. Both at big time Power-5 caliber.

Polish: Backpedal looks effortless but prefers to jam you and hold you at the line of scrimmage. Could be over-aggressive at this stage. Will likely get even bigger in the coming years, which is frightening but the foot speed is there to remain at corner is he so chooses.

Bottom Line: At last glance, a trip Newton high school for a morning workout this spring, and there were two players that were 100% about their business and Nyland Green was the leader. He’s a no-nonsense type of player with a glowing personality who can impact a secondary sooner rather than later, at cornerback, safety or a combination of the two.