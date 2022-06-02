Offensive Outlook of the Tigers, Position Battles to Monitor

The Tigers offense has taken a step back over the last two seasons in Death Valley, struggling to find a balanced attack, but with a revamped coaching staff looking to utilize their resources, this new chapter of LSU football has a chance to be special.

Reeling in a number of fresh faces via the transfer portal and 2022 signing class, Head Coach Brian Kelly has put his foot on the gas to improve this offensive group. With the Tigers already having a seasoned, established wide receiver room, the rest of this offense will still be looking to prove themselves as summer workouts begin.

Here’s a look at the Tigers offense after a productive spring camp:

Quarterbacks

Many assumed this would be an instant two-man race between sixth-year senior Myles Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels heading into camp, but as redshirt-freshman Garrett Nussmeier began getting more snaps under his belt, his confidence grew.

As summer ball kicks off for the Tigers, their quarterback battle has grown that much more competitive with Nussmeier entering the mix. With Daniels’ play style complimenting that of offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock most, he’s been given a chance to showcase his dynamic ability since stepping foot on campus, but the experience of Brennan has reigned supreme all offseason.

Brennan has been a workhorse, playing with a “nothing to lose” mentality. Improving his deep ball tremendously and being a leader in the locker room, he’s shown his growth as time has gone on.

The quarterback competition in Baton Rouge will be one of the most noteworthy battles in the entire country, but with Coach Kelly overseeing all, it’s a win-win for this group.

Running Backs

The main topic of conversation all spring was the growth of veteran running back John Emery. A versatile back who’s been on the cusp of stardom since signing his letter of intent, Tiger fans have been waiting for Emery to have a breakout year. Could 2022 be his time to shine? It could be.

Like the quarterback competition, Kelly dove into the portal and added savvy Penn State transfer Noah Cain to the mix, shaking things up in an already stacked running back room.

With Emery leading the charge and Cain coming in this summer to assert his dominance, the two will be battling it out with Oklahoma transfer Tre Bradford and second-year back Armoni Goodwin. Choosing to come back to Death Valley and showcase his talent, Bradford’s elite skill set is what can boost his chances as RB1.

For Goodwin, the versatile back looks to carry his spring game success into the summer and continue opening the eyes of this coaching staff.

Wide Receivers

An elite wide out room headlined by Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, Jaray Jenkins, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacy puts this group in position to not only be the deepest in the SEC, but in the entire country.

While Boutte recovered from offseason ankle surgery during spring, it gave Jenkins and others the chance to get more volume. The Brennan-Jenkins deep ball connection stood out during much of camp, putting on display what could be a lethal tandem during the 2022 season.

Another surprise was that of Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy. Lacy’s twitchy movements with the ball in his hands paired with the ability to high point the football on every throw is what makes him such a threat.

Adding in the youngsters in Nabers, Bech and Thomas Jr. to an already proven Boutte, Jenkins and Lacy gives this room the opportunity to shine this season no matter who is taking snaps as QB1.

Offensive Line

After a spring camp where we saw an offensive line consisting of five-star early enrollee Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Charles Turner, right guard Miles Frazier and Cam Wire, there is still optimism regarding who will be the Tigers day one starters.

With the offensive line being one of the biggest concerns this offseason, the Tigers found clarity during camp. To have Campbell come in and be so polished took much of this staff by surprise, but the Neville product’s workhorse mentality prepared him to step in when needed, even if it’s as a freshman.

As summer ball kicks off, the Tigers return a few key pieces to their offensive line to make competition that much greater. Losing much of this room to the NFL Draft, this group has tremendous shoes to fill heading into the 2022 season.