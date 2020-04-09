2022 Four-Star Running Back Terrance Gibbs Hoping Hard Work Will Earn Him LSU Camp Offer

Few states compare to the riches of recruits that Florida possesses, and with that in mind, Terrance Gibbs became a household name as a mere freshman.

Power, speed, vision, quickness, and balance define the abilities of Terrance Gibbs. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound running back from Orlando (Fla.) Master’s Academy burst onto the scene as a freshman by rushing for 1,503 yards and 21 scores. As a sophomore, Gibbs accumulated 1,092 yards rushing and 17 scores.

Thoughts about Gibbs’ football ability, overall athleticism, personality and recruitment can be found by listening to the following podcast:

So what makes Gibbs special? Here’s what Gibbs said about his best attribute.

“I’d say it’s my power. Like, when someone has his arms around my waste, I can break through the tackle.”

Considering how shifty and nimble Gibbs proved to be during his first two seasons of high school football, adding the element of power does matter. He’s simply a well-rounded athlete overall. Gibbs grew up playing basketball and running track in addition to playing football.

“I ran the 100 (meters), 200 (meters), the 4x100, and threw shot put.” Those skills translated to the gridiron, and he’s not just a running back. Gibbs also played some linebacker, safety and wide receiver thus far, too. It’s still running back, long term, for Gibbs’ future.

Now that’s making an entrance to the Florida high school football scene. Colleges took notice, and quickly.

Receiving his first offer from Miami in the eighth grade, Gibbs would quickly ascend to double digit offers. Western Kentucky (April 1, 2019), West Virginia (May 1, 2019), University of South Florida (May 7, 2019), Florida International (May 7, 2019), Tennessee (May 22, 2019), Southern Miss (June 9, 2019), Pittsburgh (June 9, 2019), Mississippi State (June 17, 2019), Coastal Carolina (Oct. 3, 2019), Virginia Tech (Jan. 24, 2020), Louisville (Jan. 29, 2020), Auburn (Jan. 31, 2020), Penn State (March 19, 2020), Ohio State (March 19, 2020), Michigan (April 3, 2020) and Texas (April 6, 2020).

Gibbs already visited Florida, and the Gators are definitely a school to watch.

“I do like the Gators a lot,” Gibbs admitted. Additionally, he’s interested in going to camps this summer, COVID-19 permitting.

“LSU and Clemson,” Gibbs said of the camps he would prefer to attend. He’s already been to some campuses as well, playing seven on seven in the summer.

“Last summer we went to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, and I can’t remember all of them. We went to a lot of schools,” Gibbs said.

A level-headed young man that’s not in a rush to make a college decision, Gibbs will continue to build his resume, and add to his offer list.