LSU Offseason Conditioning, Football School to Ramp Up in the Next Week

Not only are the LSU coaches and early enrollees in the building but the returning players are starting to trickle in for the new semester as well. Ed Orgeron and company are hard at work devising an offseason schedule and team meetings that have already begun for the 2021 season.

New offensive coordinator Jake Peetz as well as passing game coordinator Jake Mangas and the offensive staff have already started meeting with their players. As for the defense, those meetings have primarily been led by Orgeron as well as cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who is the only remaining defensive coach on staff after a major overhaul that's taken place over the last two weeks.

"Coaches are meeting on offense. I'm handling the defense right now, obviously we only have one full time coach with me but we have our analysts, still doing our work we have from last season," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday.

A big part of the early offseason will be monitoring the players in terms of strength and conditioning in terms of where the ideal improvements should be in their bodies in preparation for spring ball and the 2021 season. That process has already begun, with Orgeron giving a prime example in offensive lineman Anthony Bradford who left three weeks ago at 370 pounds but returned "a slim 347."

This first week back in Baton Rouge will be what Orgeron called a "discretionary" week in terms of lifting as players have the option to workout or not with school starting back up. Next week is when the mandatory lifting as well as "Football School" starts up as the Tigers begin their quest to a redemption season following the 5-5 record in 2020.

"We're going over everybody's strengths and weaknesses in the weight room. What weight they need to be at, what do they need to get stronger at?" Orgeron said. "This is gonna be a tremendous meeting especially for these young guys. It gives these guys coming back another year to develop and hopefully get more playing time as the season goes on."

The man behind the strength and conditioning program at LSU, Tommy Moffitt, has plenty of tools at his disposal, including the Perch technology that we wrote about last summer. But as the program grows, Orgeron wants not only Moffitt and the strength and conditioning staff to help develop the players but the assistant coaches as well.

"As we grow the program I want our assistants to be closer to coach Moffitt. Closer to what's going on in the weight room," Orgeron said. "I started in the weight room so that's natural to me, I'm always in there working out, looking at the players. But I want all of our assistants to be involved in the day to day activities. More than football, more than school, I want them to be involved in nutrition, the weight room, conditioning and I think we can get better as a staff there."

Last year at this time, LSU was fresh off a national championship win and a year later, this program is now starting its journey of redemption after a down 2020 season. With a more traditional offseason in store, the Tigers should be in prime position for greater development within its program for 2021.