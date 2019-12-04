LSU
LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Ahead of Conference Championship Week

Glen West

After closing out the regular season with a bang, it still wasn't enough to stir the pot for the College Football Playoff committee as LSU stayed at No. 2 in the playoff rankings behind Ohio State.

The Tigers are coming off a 50-7 win over Texas A&M while the Buckeyes blew out rival Michigan. One of the reasons the committee justified putting Ohio State over LSU last week was the inconsistent play from the Tiger defense. The defense answered the bell, holding Jimbo Fisher's Aggie squad to 169 total yards and seven points.

Rounding out the top-four were Clemson and Ohio State while Utah and Oklahoma lie just outside at No. 5 and No. 6.

The Tigers have a chance to show the committee once and for they are deserving of the No. 1 spot when the team takes on the No. 4 Bulldogs  in the SEC Championship. Ohio State, on the other hand takes on No. 10 Wisconsin in the Big-10 Championship.

Other SEC teams in the top-25 are Florida (No. 9), Auburn (No. 11) and Alabama (No. 12). A full list of the top-25 can be found here.

