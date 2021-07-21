Report: Texas and Oklahoma Have Reached Out to the SEC About Joining Conference

Decision could come in the next couple of weeks according to Houston Chronicle

Could the SEC become the first super conference? The idea isn't all that far fetched as both Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the conference about joining the SEC according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.

Nothing official has been approved or even announced at this point, with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey declining to comment on the news.

A decision on whether to add the two powerhouse programs in the Big 12 should come in the next couple of weeks, according to the report from Brent Zwerneman. Adding the Longhorns and Sooners to a conference that already has consistent top 25 teams in Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn would be a seismic shift in college football.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger why the Aggies hope to be the only SEC team from Texas. In meeting with the media on Wednesday, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher talked about the potential addition of the two programs to the SEC.

"There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 - to be stand alone and have our own identity. That’s our feeling," Bjork said.

Meanwhile, Sankey didn't deny the report but rather just declined to comment on the potential addition of the two powerhouse programs to college football's powerhouse conference.

Needless to say, with it being the heart of SEC media days, this will certainly be a story to follow in the coming weeks. Oklahoma and Texas have been among the two most celebrated college programs and would add another level of difficulty to one of the truly dominant conferences in all of sports.