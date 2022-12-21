OL DJ Chester Signs with LSU

LSU’s Early Signing Period haul continued after 4-star offensive lineman DJ Chester put pen to paper and signed with LSU on Wednesday.

The well-rounded big man up front gives the Tigers another dominant player in the trenches in this 2023 class where he will join 5-star Zalance Heard.

Here’s what LSU is getting in Chester:

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is stacked. With talent all across the board, there was one position group that needed additional depth and that was at offensive line. Gaining a commitment from 4-star DJ Chester filled that void beautifully.

Already reeling in blue-chip prospects Zalance Heard and Tyree Adams, not to mention Paul Mubenga who is bursting onto the scene rather quickly, securing Chester to this unit will go a long way.

Brian Kelly and his staff went out and landed Chester to give LSU a high-rising prospect with tremendous upside.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to steal the McDonough, Ga. native. Chester received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with LSU ultimately sealing the deal.

Extremely athletic for his size, it’s clear Chester had an upbringing surrounded by other sports given his elite footwork. With this, it makes him versatile at the offensive line position.

The ability to line up at different positions will help this program long-term. We’ve seen fluctuation this season when it comes to the offensive line. Whether it be flipping guys to center or moving them to guard, it’s clear Kelly values versatility up front.

For Chester, he fits the mold. While his footwork and technique stand out most, his strength is another piece of his success. Still able to fill out his frame once in the LSU nutrition program, the foundation set will go a long way.

Look for Chester, like his fellow class member Zalance Heard, to make an impression early once in Baton Rouge. Like freshmen Will Campbell and Emery Jones, we could see another impressive duo come to Death Valley next season headlined by Chester and Heard.

As Chester puts the final touches on his high school career, it’s clear to see the growth he’s made from his junior campaign to now. Polishing his game and looking fundamentally sound, it’ll be interesting to watch his progression once at LSU.