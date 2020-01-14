LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Video: LSU Players, Coaches React to National Championship Win

Glen West

On the field, after LSU's monumental 42-25 championship win over Clemson, players and coaches alike ran up and down the field looking for the next guys to hug.

It was a moment culminated by a year of hard work and focus. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow called this team the "closest group of guys" he's even been around on a football field. 

"We have a lot of people coming back from last year. We had a young team last year that won a lot of games but should have won more," Burrow said during media day. "We understood that. That was the focus going into the year. I knew we had mature guys, talented guys, that could get to this point."

The leadership and machine like focus this group has shown all year long has been the backbone of the first 15-0 season in college football history. For its efforts, senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko hopes this team is remembered in the fashion it deserves.

"It's a team at their lowest point lost to Troy two years ago and two years later it's a team that's 15-0, winning a national championship," Fehoko said. "I don't know how many top-10 wins we had this year but I feel like we should go down as one of the best in college football history."

Here are a few on the field reactions and postgame interviews to capture a night that was filled with accomplishment and joy.

LSU presented with the national championship trophy.

For the final time this year, the Tiger Band finishes with the Alma Mater

Coach Ed Orgeron

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (junior running back)

Edwards-Helaire on the field reaction to national championship

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore receiver)

Chase talks national championship win, 2019 LSU offense

Justin Jefferson (junior receiver)

Jefferson on starting the game with bad field position and how it affected offense

Breiden Fehoko (senior defensive end)

Fehoko on how he hopes this 2019 team is remembered

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens on second half turnaround and having the best quarterback in the country

Grant Delpit (junior safety)

Delpit on not panicking after falling behind 17-7, what this LSU team accomplished this season

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU released its final hype video for the national championship. Wake up Tiger fans, it’s Gameday. …

Glen West

by

Ct33

Tiger Predictions: LSU Caps off Historic Season, Wins Fourth National Championship

Key points to an LSU win include establishing the run, locking down Clemson receivers

Glen West

by

Dillon88

Tiger Watch: Five LSU Players to Follow in National Championship vs Clemson

Burrow, Fulton among the seniors that will step up to the Clemson challenge

Glen West

Live National Championship Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 1 LSU vs No. 3 Clemson

Tigers look to punch their ticket in the history books

Glen West

by

KTMOZE

“I’m a Saints fan because of you. You were my idol growing up.” …

Glen West

by

OldMan2

LSU Football Captures Fourth National Championship With Historic 42-25 Win Over Clemson

Tigers get sensational performance from Burrow, Chase to capture win

Glen West

Ed Orgeron, Dabo Swinney Hold Final National Championship Press Conference

Orgeron talks about Cajun heritage, not changing the routine for National Championship

Glen West

by

Ct33

LSU Announces Parade Details Following Championship Win

University to host a parade on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Glen West

Go inside LSU’s locker room as coach Ed Orgeron gives his final postgame speech to the 2019 team …

Glen West

Three Observations: 2019 LSU Offense the Greatest of All Time and the Legacy of Coach Ed Orgeron

Defense clamps down on Lawrence in the second half

Glen West