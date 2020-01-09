Ed Orgeron Gives Injury Updates, How LSU is Approaching Final Days Ahead of Championship Game

Despite being 14-0 and coaching in his first College Football Playoff National Championship with a prolific offense that will go down as one of the greats in college football history, coach Ed Orgeron said now is not the time to reflect on the season.

"It’s not that time. We took Monday and Tuesday as a coaching staff, worked very hard at the gameplan and we’re treating this week just like any other week," Orgeron said. "I’m sure after the game there will be a time to reflect but we’ve got to win this game. When you come this far, the object is winning the game and there’s nothing else you can think about.”

There is plenty to think about from a football perspective for Orgeron and the coaching staff, who were hard at work on Monday and Tuesday while the players had a few rest days.

"It’s the routine, it’s something we believe in the process we’ve done all year," Orgeron said. "I told the guys we weren’t going to make this game bigger than it is. Our focus is on daily preparation and to just go win the game.”

The rest allowed injured starters Terrace Marshall and Damien Lewis to get a little bit healthier as both practiced for the first time since being injured in the Oklahoma Peach Bowl win.

Orgeron said he expects both Marshall and Lewis to be ready come gametime and that Marshall is a little further along in his progression.

“Terrace is a little bit further ahead than Damien, I believe both of them are going to play," Orgeron said. "Damien is running straight ahead. I think that cutting is the thing he has to get used to but considering we’re on Monday of the game week, I expect him to play.”

This game will feature two of the greater quarterback matchups in recent memory as Trevor Lawrence comes in undefeated as a starter for Clemson while Joe Burrow has accomplished one of the most prolific passing seasons in collegiate history.

As a football coach, Orgeron can't think like that. But as a fan, Orgeron is excited about the possibilities that matchup can potentially present.

"I think it's fantastic. It goes to show you that to play in the championship, you've got to have a great quarterback, No. 1," Orgeron said. "Every championship I've been in, we've had great quarterbacks and it's hard to get to the championship without one. I do believe as a fan, you look at these two great quarterbacks playing, they're going to be playing in the NFL for a long time. They're leaders of the team. You've got to be proud of both of them. They're both character young men. This is what college football's all about."

Stopping not only Lawrence but the myriad of weapons the Clemson offense presents will be a challenge in its own right, starting with running back Travis Etienne.

Orgeron has told the story many times over the last few weeks, describing Etienne as the one who got away as the Louisiana native chose Clemson after LSU tried chasing another running back.

"Travis is an outstanding back and he made a couple of great plays against Ohio State to win the game," Orgeron said. "His speed No. 1, the way he catches the ball No. 2, the way he hits the hole, hits the cracks, breaks tackles. He’s a phenomenal football player.”

On defense, Butkus award winner Isaiah Simmons is a guy Orgeron said the offense will have to keep an eye on because of his versatility and the way Clemson uses him in different situations and packages.

"They use him the right way, I mean built ready for all parts of the field, he’s long, he’s athletic and he has speed and he’s disruptive," Orgeron said. "You don’t know where he’s at, it’s not like they’re playing him as a base linebacker or up field. They play him in the middle of the field, they rush him and I think they use his skills very well. We need to know where he’s at all times on the field."

Being a Louisiana native himself, Orgeron dreamed of being in moments like this but never felt it'd come together with him playing in a national championship game in New Orleans.

"I think it's great. It's something that for some reason when we found out last year that it was going to be in New Orleans, we felt that we were going to be there," Orgeron said. "Nothing was talked about, but I'm sure it was talked about in small circles about what an opportunity it was for us, the state of Louisiana, for everybody to be there. I like it because it's a home field advantage. I like that we don't have to get on an airplane to go down there. I think it's going to be a tremendous night, but you know what, after the first snap, just like a fight, all that stuff don't matter. You've got to execute. Clemson is going to be a hard team to beat and we're going to have to play our best."