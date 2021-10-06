Ed Orgeron Believes LSU Can "Flip the Script" on 2021 Season

Orgeron says Tigers need to take this season "one game at a time," focus on getting a win in Lexington

Ed Orgeron and this 2021 LSU team can hear the noise. There's been plenty of it since the Tigers dropped their SEC home opener to Auburn.

One of Orgeron's many sayings throughout his tenure as the purple and gold's coach is to block it all out. While there's truth in that the fact of the matter is this team can say whatever it wants. But until there are visible changes on the field, words are meaningless.

So when Orgeron was asked whether or not this team can "flip the script" on its 2021 season, there wasn't much new to say.

"Always do that, take it one game at a time. We've been here before, we just gotta look at the things we can fix, be constructive and believe in our coaching staff," Orgeron said. "Block out the noise, there's a lot of noise out there and we know that. We can handle it. It's a matter of coaching better and playing better."

The challenge for Orgeron and this coaching staff hasn't been locating the issues. They are right there in front of them but the problems have come in relaying the issues to the players and trying to find viable solutions.

On offense that struggle has come most recently in not just the protection up front or the lack of a running game but simply calling a play and sticking to it. Far too often there have been last second changes that have forced this offense to get out of rhythm.

"These are the things we have to fix and when you look at it very constructively, these are the things we do well, these are the things we need to fix, show it to them on film and give them a solution then I think you have a shot," Orgeron said. "There are some things that are very fixable, and we just need to settle down.

Through all of the issues, Orgeron and the players confirm that the leadership on this team has been strong. Damone Clark, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye, Ed Ingram, Austin Deculus, Kayshon Boutte and Max Johnson are just a few of the players Orgeron mentioned who have really stepped up as leaders of this team, through good times and bad.

Now entering the heart of their schedule without the services of Derek Stingley and the many players like Glen Logan, Andre Anthony and Myles Brennan, who were all going to be contributors this season, this LSU team has some major obstacles to overcome.

"That's the SEC, that's why you come here. It's been like that almost every year," Orgeron said. "I think our national championship year we beat six out of the top 10 teams. That's what it takes to be in the SEC, to be a champion. We gotta look at it one game at a time and the first game is Kentucky."