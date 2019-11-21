LSU
LSU coach Ed Orgeron Named Semifinalist for Munger Coach of the Year Award

Glen West

While LSU players are racking up awards and nominations left and right this season, the captain of the ship is also being recognized for the Tigers' success in 2019.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was one of 21 coaches named a semifinalist for the Munger Coach of the Year Award, handed down by the Maxwell Football Club. Orgeron is also a candidate for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award for leading LSU to a No. 1 spot in the country for the first time since 2011.

The success the fourth year Tiger coach has endured in 2019 can't really be measured as LSU has four top-10 wins this season, the first time that's happened in a single regular season. The 10-0 start is just the fourth time in school history the Tigers have started with 10 straight wins to open the season, the others coming in 1908, 1958 and 2011, two of which resulted in national championship appearances. 

LSU also sports a top-five offense, averaging 556 yards per game, second behind Oklahoma and 47.8 points per game, second behind Ohio State. Senior Joe Burrow is on pace to break every single-season passing record the school offers while also being the current favorite to take home the Heisman trophy for the first time since 1959.

In four seasons with LSU, Orgeron is 35-9 with the program with nine of those wins coming against top-10 or top-15 opponents.

The winner of the Munger Coach of the Year award will be announced on Dec. 29 after the pool of 21 semifinalists is whittled down to three on Dec. 9. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
DanTheMan11
DanTheMan11

Give him the award right now, dude has been the best all year. Let's go win the Playoff

Ct33
Ct33

He deserves it. Great players coach and everyone in the country loves the guy. Plus his record speaks for itself.

