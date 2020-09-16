SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reaffirms Tigers Will Play Aggressive, Attacking Style of Defense

Glen West

For months LSU fans have had to wonder exactly how aggressive the defense will be in 2020 under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. The 4-3 is a system that coach Ed Orgeron has wanted to gravitate towards for years and it's now just 10 days away from coming to fruition.

Based on Orgeron’s recent comments, it sounds like the unit is coming together quite well in fall camp.

“We are so much better on defense right now than any part of the season last year. I feel with Bo Pelini has come in and brought a new energy, a new excitement. Dave Aranda did a tremendous job for us, but I’m glad we’ve moved to the 4-3," Orgeron said on Tuesday.

The defense is predicated on putting more pressure on the quarterback by rushing four defensive linemen. But it's not just the men up front who will be chasing after the quarterback on gamedays. 

Orgeron said to expect pressure at all levels of the defense throughout the course of a game, including linebacker and out of the secondary as well.

"We’re more of an attacking style of defense. We’re blitzing. We’ve got every blitz known to man. We’re playing base, but we’re bringing our linebackers, we’re bringing our corners," Orgeron said. "They (the opposing offense) are going to have to account for everybody. Bo is a very good game-caller. He knows what to do against offenses. Two scrimmages ago, we had more sacks than we did for half of last season.”

Why does LSU feel so confident in sending pressure from all over the field? The answer is quite simple, speed. 

Orgeron believes the speed and athleticism possessed by linebackers like Jabril Cox, Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville as well as defensive backs like Derek Stingley and Jacoby Stevens allows the defense to be more aggressive.

"I do believe we have more speed on defense this year, more than we've ever had since I've been here and we're using it," Orgeron said. "The addition of Jabril Cox has been phenomenal, he's one of the best players on our football team. Damone Clark is playing well, the defensive line is solid but not great yet though I think we can be."

Baskerville was the topic of conversation as the third linebacker option behind Cox and Clark. Orgeron admitted on Tuesday that the Tigers would be in nickel 80-90% of the time, which means that three cornerbacks would be on the field, allowing for only two linebackers on the field.

"The 4-3 defense has helped Micah run around and make plays. Bo's done a great job of putting him in great position. He’s big, he’s instinctual, he’s physical. He’s very smart and he has a great attitude.

"I'm really pleased with Cordale Flott, I think he's come along and had a tremendous camp, Elias Ricks has done a great job, Jay Ward has done a great job. We play nickel about 80-90% of the time so we have three corners in the game most of the time."

All along Orgeron and Pelini have said the Tigers will be multiple in the way they sub players in and out. That includes finding the right personnel for the right packages. 

While all of these players will likely get their shots throughout the course of a game, the only statement we know for sure is true is that LSU will be dialing up the pressure.  

"We have some packages where we have our speed people in there and it's hard to go against," Orgeron said. "Using our talent, attacking the quarterback, making plays in the backfield let's you know we're not going to play base defense, we're gonna attack."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Challenges Do Mike Leach's Mississippi State Offense Present to LSU Football?

Leach "air raid" offense brings challenging first test, but one that Tigers should be equipped to handle

Brian Smith

Big Ten to Resume Football Season on Oct. 24 After Adopting "Stringent Medical Protocols"

Pac 12 the only Power 5 conference to not move forward with football in the fall

Glen West

Stats from LSU Football's Second Preseason Scrimmage

Myles Brennan, offense have bounce back second scrimmage

Glen West

Report: LSU Football Defensive Lineman Neil Farrell Planning to Opt Back in to 2020 Season

Tigers get major addition to defensive line back with senior Farrell coming back

Glen West

by

Glen West

Orgeron Says 'Most' of Team Has Contracted COVID-19

Orgeron says team has "three or four" players out with COVID-19 currently

Glen West

LSU Football Hearing "Rumblings" About Potential Return of Tyler Shelvin

Shelvin's family has called Orgeron, teammates in his ear about potential return

Glen West

LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Officially Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Chase expected to be top-10 lock in 2021 draft according to multiple analyts

Glen West

SEC Roundtable: LSU Returns Key Piece to Defensive Line and Latest News Around the Conference

Tigers set your allow 25% capacity in Death Valley, Bama hosts second preseason scrimmage

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Offense Looked "100% Better" in Second Scrimmage, Talks Neil Farrell Return

Tigers cut down on allowed sacks in second scrimmage, impressed by leadership on offensive line

Glen West