LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award

Glen West

The laundry list of award recognitions continued into Tuesday afternoon as coach Ed Orgeron was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, "presented each year to the top coach in college football by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl."

Orgeron was named a finalist for the Munger Award on Monday and follows that up with the Eddie Robinson award after leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record in 2019 that resulted in the program's first ever College Football Playoff berth.

Over his last 10 games against top-10 opponents, Orgeron has a record of 9-1 including a perfect 5-0 in 2019, becoming the first team to beat five top-10 teams before a bowl game since the 1943 Notre Dame team.

Joining Orgeron as finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award are Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The winner will be announced on Jan. 11 in New Orleans. Tuesday afternoon was a big day for the coaching staff as passing game coordinator Joe Brady won the Broyles Award for top assistant coach in the country, even sparking a reaction from offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Wins Broyles Award

Glen West
0

After leading LSU to a record-setting year on offense, passing game coordinator Joe Brady won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

LSU Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Finalist For 2019 Season

Glen West
0

Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon round out the finalists

Glen West

Joe Burrow was named a Heisman Finalist on Monday night. Check out this amazing video narrated by…

0

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Finalist for Heisman Trophy

Glen West
0

Burrow joins Hurts, Young, Fields as three finalists for the Heisman

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron One of Six Finalists for the Munger Award

Glen West
0

Munger Award goes to top head coach in the country

LSU Basketball Wins Fourth Straight With Commanding 109-59 Victory over Northwestern State

Glen West
1

Tigers have now beaten last two opponents by combined 86 points

LSU Football Dominates the AP All-SEC Team, Orgeron Named SEC Coach of the Year

Glen West
0

10 Tiger players selected to AP All-SEC first and second teams

An Early Look at No. 1 LSU vs No. 4 Oklahoma in 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West
0

Peach Bowl will feature battle of the country's top-two offenses

ESPN Announces Start Time for 2019 Peach Bowl

Glen West
1

Peach Bowl to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 with Fiesta Bowl to follow at 7 p.m.

LSU Earns No. 1 Ranking in College Football Playoff, Will Face Oklahoma in First Round

Glen West
0

Tigers and Sooners to play in Peach Bowl, Ohio State, Clemson will face off in Fiesta Bowl