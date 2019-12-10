LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Named a Finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award

The laundry list of award recognitions continued into Tuesday afternoon as coach Ed Orgeron was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, "presented each year to the top coach in college football by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl."

Orgeron was named a finalist for the Munger Award on Monday and follows that up with the Eddie Robinson award after leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record in 2019 that resulted in the program's first ever College Football Playoff berth.

Over his last 10 games against top-10 opponents, Orgeron has a record of 9-1 including a perfect 5-0 in 2019, becoming the first team to beat five top-10 teams before a bowl game since the 1943 Notre Dame team.

Joining Orgeron as finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award are Ryan Day (Ohio State), Eliah Drinkwitz (Appalachian State), Sonny Dykes (SMU), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Mike Norvell (Memphis), Matt Rhule (Baylor) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The winner will be announced on Jan. 11 in New Orleans. Tuesday afternoon was a big day for the coaching staff as passing game coordinator Joe Brady won the Broyles Award for top assistant coach in the country, even sparking a reaction from offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.



