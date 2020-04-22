LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Previews 2020 NFL Draft, Thinks Tigers Will be Well Represented

The 2019 LSU football team just can't stop breaking records. Come tomorrow's start of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tigers have the possibility of seeing 15 or even 16 players selected, which would break the record of 14 held by the 2004 Ohio State Buckeyes.

“That and 50 cents will get you a cup of coffee tomorrow," coach Ed Orgeron joked during Tuesday's press conference with the media previewing the draft.

On a more serious note, Orgeron does believe that many players being drafted is a very good sign for the program on a number of fronts, most importantly recruiting and the program's ability to develop its players.

"It means a lot," Orgeron said. "It means development. It means recruiting great character kids. It means a lot in recruiting. The reason you come to school at LSU is because you want to win the national championship, you want to graduate, and you want to get drafted. Now, it's not like we're presenting a plan to the parents. This is what we're going to do, this is the results that's going to happen if we put in the right amount of work. It adds validity to your program."

The draft starts with the Cincinnati Bengals, the home state team that is going to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick Thursday night.

Orgeron said on Tuesday that he knows the kind of player and leader Burrow is and that he doesn't see any reason why the Heisman winning quarterback can't bring his winning culture to the Bengals.

"I think Joe has not had a silver spoon in his mouth all his life. Joe's had to fight all his life," Orgeron said. "If he does have to fight, he's willing to fight and build a team and go through adversity if he has to. Nothing was promised to him here. He came here with faith and built a championship team. I don't see why not he couldn't do it in Cincinnati."

There's plenty to be excited about from an LSU fan's perspective this weekend as the Tigers could see as many as five players taken in the first round alone. One of the teams that has been a popular destination for LSU players among pundits is the New Orleans Saints.

Draft analysts have pegged receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Kristian Fulton or linebacker Patrick Queen as viable options for New Orleans at pick No. 24. It's been well reported by now that the Saints have never taken an LSU player in the first round but Orgeron isn't so sure that won't change this season.

"Maybe. Maybe," Orgeron said. "I know I've gotten a lot of calls from those guys. They definitely love the culture of our program. They like the character of our football team. Sean Payton and Mickey [Loomis] have a lot of respect for what we're doing here. A lot of the Saints program and culture is going on right here at LSU. Hopefully you'll see the first year LSU gets a first-round pick to the Saints. I'd love to see that."

So while the talk around Louisiana will revolve around that trend breaking, what about some of the Tigers that aren't viewed as first round locks? One name that's exploded onto the scene in recent weeks is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Viewed as a second round pick, Orgeron was asked about Edwards-Helaire specifically on Tuesday, saying that his versatility is why he'll outperform his draft value.

"He's a three down back," Orgeron said. "The way he catches the ball out of the backfield adds a lot of value. He reminds me of Maurice Jones-Drew. This guy has a low center of gravity, he's very smart, very competitive. I think the game he had against Alabama was one of the best football games I've ever seen a running back have. The way he catches the ball out of the backfield makes him different."

Because LSU was unable to hold a pro day this year, Orgeron also believes a number of players may have been hurt by not having that one last chance to show NFL teams their skillsets. A couple of names that came up were safety Grant Delpit, tackle Saahdiq Charles and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

Delpit and Moss have injury histories that have affected their draft stock while Charles has answered countless questions about his character.

"Night and day. It's one of the best transformations I've ever seen in a young man," Orgeron said about Moss. "He made a decision to get in tremendous shape and commit himself to football completely, and look at the year he had. I don't think he missed one practice last year."

As for Charles, Orgeron did say that he wished Charles had decided to stay for an extra year, believing he could've turned himself into a first or second round pick. The 6-foot-4, 321-pound tackle is currently projected as a day three prospect, likely in the fourth or fifth round with high upside.

"Obviously he battled some off the field problems, hopefully he's learned his lesson, but there are a lot of people that are calling me about him," Orgeron said. "Saahdiq is a good young man and like us all, he had some character flaws he had to straighten up in his life. Hopefully he can prove to the NFL that he can go out there and do the right things on a consistent basis."

Tomorrow night can't come soon enough and rest assured, the Tigers leading man will be tuning in an cheering right alongside each and every player that gets selected.

"I'm so excited for all of our football players, whoever gets any of these Tigers will be getting a champion and will be happy to have them," Orgeron said on "Off the Bench" Tuesday. "Every time one of our guys gets drafted we're going to celebrate with them. This would've been a great week in Las Vegas for all of our Tigers but we're going to make the best of it."