LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Reacts to NCAA Ruling Allowing Athletes Back On Campus June 1

Glen West

The LSU coaching staff has been back to work in the football ops facility for a few weeks now and are on the brink of getting their players back at the start of June. 

With the NCAA's ruling Wednesday that allows on-campus activity starting June 1, it's now up to the SEC to lift its moratorium on on-campus activities for the Tigers to officially be allowed back on school grounds. In an interview WWL radio show "Sports Talk" on Wednesday evening, LSU coach Ed Orgeron gave his initial reaction to the ruling by the NCAA.

"We welcome it, we've been preparing," Orgeron said. "We've been in our offices three weeks as a staff so we're prepared but obviously we're going to follow the proper protocols to make sure out guys are safe."

It's been a real team approach to getting the proper protocols ready to where the administration and training staff feel it can welcome the athletes back to campus. Orgeron said he hopes to learn a little more about the details with a conference call with the commissioner  scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. 

"Shelly [Mullenix] has been working on it, Jack [Marucci] has been working on it, our athletic directors have been working on it," Orgeron said. "I don't know if we'll be able to work out in groups, small groups, we're going to find out soon. Like I said, whatever it is, whatever we can do, we're going to welcome them back but there health is going to be first obviously."

While Orgeron and company are thrilled to welcome back all of their players, a few have stuck around and a few others just recently returned. Quarterback Myles Brennan is among those who Orgeron has seen recently and is now ready to hand the keys to the junior that has waited patiently for his turn.

"He's been around us, he's paid his dues and I'm so proud of Myles," Orgeron said. "The days of transfer portal, you know Myles said 'hey coach, I'm a Tiger, I'm staying here' and not many quarterbacks do that. He's taking a leadership role, I feel comfortable with Myles right now that he's going to have an excellent year."

Orgeron also touched on recent graduate transfer Jabril Cox, who was signed out of North Dakota State to provide a veteran presence to a linebacker group that would've been lacking otherwise.

Cox, a three time All-American and three time champion for the Bisons, figures to be one of the starting linebackers for the Tigers this fall. Orgeron said Cox was actually on his way to visit LSU when the coronavirus hit and was forced to stay at the airport and head back home, without ever visiting campus.

"He's never taken an official visit to LSU so just think about what that championship has done for us that we were able to sign the best graduate transfer out there without him even visiting our campus," Orgeron said.

"He was the best player available at a need position. We identified the best players available and need position and he filled it. He's 6-foot-3, 233 pounds and we talked to some scouts. They thought if he came out, he'd be a high draft pick."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruit and Louisiana Native Jacoby Mathews “Drawn” to LSU Football

Mathews, has been visiting LSU practices since eighth grade, considers Tigers to be in his top-three

Glen West

by

Chipparoo

LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2021 Defensive End Saivion Jones

Jones is the second commitment of the 2020 class from the state of Louisiana

Glen West

NCAA Votes To End On-Campus Moratorium, SEC Decision Could See LSU Athletes Return to Campus

Moratorium will end May 31 and LSU could see football players start returning June 1

Glen West

Will Wade Says LSU Basketball Will Be Prepared if NCAA, SEC Vote to Allow Athletes to Return to Campus

Wade said basketball’s return could hinder on how well the football program adjusts to new rules

Glen West

LSU Strength and Conditioning Coach Tommy Moffit Says Program Expecting to Have Freshman On Campus June 1

Moffitt hoping to issue freshmen conditioning test but said it hinders on what SEC, NCAA will allow

Glen West

Film Study: How Does 2021 Safety Commit Khari Gee Fit Into LSU Football's Defense?

Gee has the size, versatility to be an every down back for the Tigers

Brian Smith

by

Chipparoo

Where Does the 2019 LSU Football Team Stack Up With Some of College Football's Historic Past Teams?

Tigers team among the best in college football history says article from the Athletic

Harrison Valentine

2021 Recruit Colin Henrich Talks Unique Experience of Receiving Offer from LSU Football During a Mid-Term

Henrich has versatile list of offers from SEC, ACC and Big-12 programs

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reviews Offensive Line Depth, Which of the New Quarantine Methods Will Stick

Orgeron says offensive line is "three deep," will learn a lot more about unit when team is allowed to put the pads back on

Glen West

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Scott Linehan Says His Experience Can Help "Already Elite" Tigers Offense

Linehan doesn't envision much change in the offense after historic 2019 season

Glen West

by

Harrison Valentine