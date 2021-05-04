LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reacts to 2021 NFL Draft Landing Spots for Former Players

As LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase waited to hear his name called in Cleveland on Thursday at the NFL Draft, his family could hardly stand the anticipation. Among those in attendance was coach Ed Orgeron, someone who is no stranger to watching his players be selected in the draft.

For Orgeron, the process starts with each player when he sits down with their families as high school prospects and promises years of development and opportunity to make it to the next level. So as the Chase party waited for his name to be called, members of the family walked up to Orgeron to show appreciation.

"Ja'Marr's family was so appreciative at the draft. He said 'coach, everything you told us in recruiting happened.' It's like that with most of our recruits now, some went lower than expected but just get there," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "And once you get there have a great career. We use it for recruiting and that's what we went in the homes and told everybody.

"All of those guys were very good players, meant a lot to LSU. It's not like the year before where we lost all of those guys that went to the NFL. It really helped that we were able to get that offensive and defensive line back for us."

In total, seven LSU players were drafted over the weekend and while some slipped a little further than most expected, just getting the call makes it all worth it and the next step is making an early impression with your new team. Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin will surely make an impression when he walks in the building in Cincinnati.

The Bengals not only reunited Chase with quarterback Joe Burrow but also brought the 350-pound Shelvin to the organization as well in the fourth round. After opting out, Orgeron said he told Shelvin he supported his decision if he did one thing in his time away from the game.

"I'm so proud of Big T. The one thing I asked him when he opted out, I want you to lose weight," Orgeron said. "I don't know how big he was but when he came for his pro day he was right at 350. I know he's working out, he looks good and I know Cincinnati's a great spot for him with Ja'Marr and Joe there."

Orgeron says the opportunity to play in the SEC, against the best college competition in the country is what drives so many great players to LSU and other conference programs. With the SEC running away with the most draft picks in any draft with 65 total, breaking its own record of 64 two years ago, the conference is proving year in and year out to be the hotspot for NFL talent.





"Most people want to come to the SEC, there are a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players and it's a great area to recruit," Orgeron said. "We compete at a high level here. This is just like playing in the NFL. Great coaching staffs where guys get developed and if you look across the SEC, that's why you come here."

