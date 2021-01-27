Ed Orgeron Talks National Signing Day, How LSU Football Hopes to Fill Final Few Spots in 2021

For many weeks, the recruiting plan to close out the 2021 class appeared to be centered around the offensive line. The Tigers only had one signee in Garrett Dellinger and missed out on highly valued targets Tristan Leigh and Savion Byrd.

But with the entire LSU starting offensive line returning to the program, there left some leniency on just where LSU could attack its final three spots of the 2021 class. The Tigers have 22 players either committed or signed with Saivion Jones and recent offensive line commit Kimo Makaneole the only two players who haven't officially signed yet.

On Tuesday, coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers feel good about the prospects that they're currently recruiting and said the program is targeting a graduate transfer linebacker to fill one of the three spots.

"We have a few guys out there that we feel like we have a good chance to get and then we have three college transfers that I talked to yesterday," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "I like all three of them and hopefully we can get one of them."

The linebacker position is one that is a little sparse, particularly after the departure of Jabril Cox. LSU figures to start with Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville on the inside but freshman Josh White earned ample playing time down the stretch and Antoine Sampah is a highly recruited linebacker as well.

Linebacker is also one of the positions that Orgeron mentioned the Tigers hope to improve on the coaching staff as he's got a good idea about the position coach he wants to bring in for that position.

National Signing Day is now just a week away (Feb. 3) and the Tigers will also likely save a spot open for Walker receiver Brian Thomas, who is also strongly considering Alabama. If the Tigers were to land Thomas, it'd make five receivers in the class and an extremely impressive receiver haul for the purple and gold.

A graduate transfer offensive lineman is still an option as well for the program with one of the three spots. It'll be interesting to monitor the final week of the 2021 recruiting class as the Tigers hope to finish on a strong note.