FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Ed Orgeron Talks National Signing Day, How LSU Football Hopes to Fill Final Few Spots in 2021

Orgeron says program looking at graduate transfer linebackers as potential additions to 2021 class
Author:
Publish date:

For many weeks, the recruiting plan to close out the 2021 class appeared to be centered around the offensive line. The Tigers only had one signee in Garrett Dellinger and missed out on highly valued targets Tristan Leigh and Savion Byrd.

But with the entire LSU starting offensive line returning to the program, there left some leniency on just where LSU could attack its final three spots of the 2021 class. The Tigers have 22 players either committed or signed with Saivion Jones and recent offensive line commit Kimo Makaneole the only two players who haven't officially signed yet. 

On Tuesday, coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers feel good about the prospects that they're currently recruiting and said the program is targeting a graduate transfer linebacker to fill one of the three spots. 

"We have a few guys out there that we feel like we have a good chance to get and then we have three college transfers that I talked to yesterday," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "I like all three of them and hopefully we can get one of them."

The linebacker position is one that is a little sparse, particularly after the departure of Jabril Cox. LSU figures to start with Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville on the inside but freshman Josh White earned ample playing time down the stretch and Antoine Sampah is a highly recruited linebacker as well. 

Linebacker is also one of the positions that Orgeron mentioned the Tigers hope to improve on the coaching staff as he's got a good idea about the position coach he wants to bring in for that position. 

National Signing Day is now just a week away (Feb. 3) and the Tigers will also likely save a spot open for Walker receiver Brian Thomas, who is also strongly considering Alabama. If the Tigers were to land Thomas, it'd make five receivers in the class and an extremely impressive receiver haul for the purple and gold. 

A graduate transfer offensive lineman is still an option as well for the program with one of the three spots. It'll be interesting to monitor the final week of the 2021 recruiting class as the Tigers hope to finish on a strong note. 

USATSI_15336336 (1)
Football

Ed Orgeron Talks National Signing Day, How LSU Football Hopes to Fill Final Few Spots in 2021

USATSI_15399336
Football

What LSU Must Do to Improve As a Secondary With Daronte Jones Now on Board

USATSI_15375087
Basketball

Late Offensive Spurt Helps LSU Basketball Beat Texas A&M 78-66

USATSI_13904439
Football

ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Has LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Going in First Round of 2021 Draft

USATSI_15139649
Football

LSU Football Will Provide Multiple Defensive Philosophies Moving Forward

daronte
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Defensive Coordinator Hire Daronte Jones Not Yet Finalized

USATSI_14986106
Football

LSU Football Officially Announces Hiring of Daronte Jones as Defensive Coordinator

USATSI_15475787
Basketball

Preview: LSU Basketball to Face Texas A&M for Second Time in Midst of Two Game Losing Streak