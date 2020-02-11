LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Gives Thoughts on Scott Linehan Hire, Updates on a Few Injured Freshmen

LSU coach Ed Orgeron appeared on Baton Rouge Radio show "Off the Bench" and discussed the hiring of new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan.

Linehan and LSU agreed to a two-year contract worth reportedly $800,000 per year and will work alongside offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger in third down and redzone situations according to Orgeron. That's a very similar role as to what Joe Brady and Ensminger worked in cohesion with during the 2019 national championship run.

"We're excited about our staff, we're excited about Scott Linehan, we can't wait to get to work and what a great hire for the LSU Tigers," Orgeron said. "His expertise on third down and in the redzone--lets face it we have a great package here alongside Steve Ensmiger. I think it's going to be a great combination."

Orgeron said all along how he hoped to hire somebody in the NFL ranks with experience and the ability to adopt and extend on the ideas that Brady brought with him when implementing the spread last season.

"He brought exactly what we wanted to our program," Orgeron said.

It's been about a week since Orgeron made another significant coaching hire by bringing in defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. Orgeron called Pelini a "game changer" and has loved their interaction so far in his first few weeks on the job.

"He's exactly what we wanted," Orgeron said. "Bo's a force, he knows his stuff and he brings a lot of energy. We're a 4-3 defense, an attacking defense and our players are excited about it.

"It's going to be great, we're going to attack with guys like Tyler Shelvin, Glen Logan and Apu Ika and we have some exciting defensive ends that can rush from the outside. We've got Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Phillip Webb coming in so it's going to be fun to let these guys compete and let the best man play."

In other coaching news, reports have also surfaced that Will Muschamp and South Carolina will be having a meeting with LSU running backs coach Tommy Robinson. Orgeron said there's a plan in place should Robinson accept another coaching position, one he thinks the fans will be excited about.

"We have a plan and we wish Tommy the best but if something does happen I have a guy that I'm immediately going to replace him with and I think the fans are going to be really happy," Orgeron said.

It wasn't all good news Tuesday morning however, as Orgeron announced that freshmen Elias Ricks and Arik Gilbert both recently had shoulder operations that will keep them out well into spring ball. Orgeron said the team is hoping to have Ricks back by the middle of spring ball but Gilbert will not practice this spring.

Gilbert's absence is a big blow for a team that doesn't have a lot of depth at the tight end position. Look for Jamal Pettigrew, Tory Carter and freshman Kole Taylor to handle the majority of snaps at tight end this spring.

Orgeron also touched on a few of the holes on the offensive line, particularly the center and left tackle position. Chasen Hines is expected to play center this upcoming season and sophomore Dare Rosenthal will take over for Saahdiq Charles at left tackle. Orgeron said that Rosenthal has the chance to be even better than Charles was as a full time starter in 2020.

"I feel outstanding about left tackle, I think he might be even better than Saahdiq" Orgeron said. "He's bigger, he's taller and he has great feet and Dare has really matured. I do believe all of these practices going into the playoffs helped these young guys develop."