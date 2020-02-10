LSU will hire former Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan as its passing game coordinator, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The Tigers will pay Linehan "about $800,000" per year on a two-year contract, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Mickey Joseph will continue to be LSU's wide receivers coach, and Steve Ensminger will continue to be the the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, per Dellenger.

Linehan spent the last nine seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Lions and Cowboys from 2009–18. The 56-year-old was with Dallas from 2015–18, leading the Cowboys to a top-15 offensive in each of his final three seasons. Linehan also spent three years as an NFL head coach, going 11–25 with the Rams from 2006–08.

LSU began its hunt for a new passing game coordinator after Joe Brady left the program in January. Brady exited Baton Rouge to become the offensive coordinator for Matt Rhule and the Panthers after guiding the Tigers to the nation's No. 1 scoring offense in 2019.

The Tigers won their first National Championship since 2007 on Jan. 14 with a win over Trevor Lawrence and Clemson. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns after winning the 2019 Heisman Trophy.