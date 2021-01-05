LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks 2021 Veteran Returners, Updates Coaching Staff Search

As LSU's season was drawing to a close and the Tigers were finishing off 2020 with wins over Florida and Ole Miss, a team meeting was held before the Early Signing Period.

In that meeting, coach Ed Orgeron addressed his team, noting that there were many important recruits that the program was hoping to sign over the next few days to help build the team into a championship contender.

"But the most important recruits are the guys in our room," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "These guys believe, the last two wins helped and they knew it was best for them to stay. We're so glad to have them."

In the span of two weeks, LSU has seen the return of veteran offensive linemen Liam Shanahan, Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines. On the defensive side of the ball, all four starters Andre Anthony, Neil Farrell, Glen Logan and Ali Gaye have also announced their returns for the 2021 season.

All of the veteran players returning also helps with the coaching search as there are currently seven veteran returnees and a nice balance of veterans and emerging stars make for an attractive roster.

"Obviously when you come to LSU, you're on the top and competing with the very best," Orgeron said of the coaching interest in the vacant LSU positions. "It's done very good for guys like Joe Brady and Dave Aranda so I think those guys see that. They know we have the talent, the capabilities to compete for a championship."

Orgeron is interviewing the top three candidates for the defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator positions this week. Carolina Panthers assistant coaches Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas are interviewing Tuesday for the two offensive positions and are two names that were suggested by current Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

"A lot of respect for Joe, we asked him 'Joe who can run your offense' and he's given me two guys who are here today," Orgeron said. "I thought those two guys worked great together two years ago. I believe in Joe, I believe in Steve Ensminger and I believe we lost a little of that this season. I want to get back to that offense."

Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be interviewing for the open defensive coordinator position at LSU on Thursday and is one of the hottest names in the college coaching ranks.

Orgeron said he'd ideally like to have the right guys in place by the time the entire team comes for meetings on Jan. 11 but admits that may be "wishful thinking."

"I'd like to have everybody in place by the time the team comes back," Orgeron said. "I've just gotta get the right guys in and hopefully these guys we have coming in are the right guys."