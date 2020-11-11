Ed Orgeron Updates LSU COVID-19 Outbreak, Still Expecting to Play Alabama in 2020

It's been another tumultuous week for Ed Orgeron and the LSU football program. On Wednesday, Orgeron said on the SEC teleconference that the team expects to have most of the quarantined players back at practice next week.

"You cannot be confident in anything but from what I'm told our quarantined guys will be back sometime next week," Orgeron said. "We'll have more players at practice and I think Tuesday or Wednesday we should have more of an answer on that."

Orgeron also said that the goal is to reschedule the Alabama game sometime this season but has heard a number of different things on when and if that can happen.

"We look forward to the rescheduling of the game against Alabama. We want to play Alabama, it's a great rivalry for us and we want to accept that challenge," Orgeron said. "Your guess is as good as mine, I've heard a lot of things. Whenever they tell us to play, we're gonna be ready to play."

LSU-Alabama is one of four SEC games that have been postponed this weekend as a result of COVID-19 protocols. The Tigers' matchup with Florida was also directly impacted as a result of COVID-19 a few weeks back and as of now that game is still set to be scheduled for Dec. 12.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that the outbreak in Baton Rouge stemmed from a Halloween party after the team's 48-11 loss to Auburn. Orgeron said he had heard that going around but reiterated that most of the players who have been out of practice is due to contact tracing and not positive tests.

"Obviously I told them yesterday, I don't want them at any parties," Orgeron said. "We have a rule of no bars during the season but I think guys are gonna want to go to parties but they've gotta be careful."

The SEC faces some difficult rescheduling issues with now four games that have to be made up. Orgeron said that LSU is preparing for Arkansas until he and the team hear otherwise, understanding the predicament the SEC office is in.

"This is a fluid deal but those guys have done a tremendous job of getting us to play," Orgeron said. "I'm happy we're playing, we knew this stuff was going to happen this year so whoever they tell us to play, we're gonna be ready.