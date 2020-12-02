Ed Orgeron Says Open Competition is Good for Young LSU Quarterbacks, Gives Injury Updates

It's no small secret that LSU faces a difficult decision with its quarterbacks this weekend with No. 1 Alabama right around the corner. Both TJ Finley and Max Johnson are receiving reps with the first team in preparation for the game and coach Ed Orgeron revealed why during the Wednesday SEC teleconference.

Orgeron told reporters that the Tigers expect to play both quarterbacks on Saturday against the Crimson Tide, a strategy the team implemented against Texas A&M last weekend. With the offense stalling in the early going against the Aggies with Finley in, Orgeron went with Johnson for a few series in the first half with not much success.

Johnson would later lead the only touchdown drive of the game late in the fourth quarter, leaving a door open to push for the starting job. Orgeron said the open competition has been good for both players and has given more insight to the coaching staff on how to prepare when both are in the game.

"Probably both of them will play," Orgeron said. "The one thing I wanted to give them confidence on was it's about all 11, it's about all 11 players protecting the football. I told them I can't put anything on the young quarterbacks, we gotta protect them better."

Help could be on the way as Orgeron also provided some injury updates, including blocking tight end Tory Carter, who has been reinstated and will be available for the game against the Crimson Tide. Also, safety Maurice Hampton will be available after a two game absence, providing some more depth to the secondary.

Hampton started the first four games of the season for the purple and gold while Carter's return should help with the protection of the quarterbacks and possibly open up some running lanes.

Additionally, Orgeron said that while there have been no discussions with his family, he does believe that quarterback Myles Brennan will return in 2021. The team is still deciding on whether the treatment route or surgery would be the best decision for Brennan's health.

"Myles has been invested in LSU football since he was a young man," Orgeron said. "He's a great young man, he's good to have around and he's a good team player."