LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Updates Team's Stance in 2022 Recruiting Class

Ed Orgeron likes the start to the 2022 recruiting class but knows the work is far from over. The purple and gold got off to arbuably the hottest start of any program but things have certainly slowed in recent weeks and months.

As it currently stands, LSU has 15 commits in the class, a number that has held relatively firm after a number of summer commitments and decommitments as well. Most notably, the Tigers lost a commitment from elite Louisiana safety JaCoby Mathews, who is still very much considering the hometown purple and gold.

The program also watched as receiver AJ Johnson not only opened his recruitment up but move to Florida for his senior season. But with every lost opportunity this summer, LSU has kept the focus of this class on Louisiana and have landed offensive lineman Emery Jones, running back TreVonte Citizen in recent weeks, along with Florida tight end Mason Taylor.

Orgeron said the primary focus moving forward is landing those uncommitted Louisiana prospects like Mathews, receiver Shazz Preston and defensive linemen J'Mond Tapp and Quency Wiggins.

"We are excited about this recruiting class, we feel very solid with most of our guys," Orgeron said. "We have a ways to go, we're still looking for linemen. Lineman is going to be a top priority, there are some great guys in the state of Louisiana who are not committed to us who we're recruiting.

Of course one of the benefits to getting back to relative normalcy in the sport is allowing those recruits on campus for gameday experience. A number of 2022 class members have already scheduled games to attend and get the experience of Tiger Stadium at full capacity.

It wouldn't be surprising to see some restrictions on what the recruits are and aren't allowed to do, like visiting the locker room and pregame field access, which is always a big part of any home experience. There's still some uncertainty about what those visits will look like but Orgeron said those meetings will take place soon.

"As far as them coming to games, we haven't gone over the protocols on what they're gonna have to do but I'm sure we'll meet on that soon," Orgeron said.

Locking down elite level recruits has been something LSU and Orgeron have done every year and with so many players in their own backyard, there's plenty of reason for optimism with these final nine spots.