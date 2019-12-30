LSU Opens as 5.5 Point Favorites Over Clemson in National Championship

The odds makers took notice to LSU’s demolition of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl Saturday, making the purple and gold early 5.5 point favorites over Clemson in the National Championship game Jan. 13.

The current spread ranges anywhere from 3.5-5.5 points in favor of LSU while the over/under was marked at 69 by BetOnline.

With Clemson’s 29-23 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, it’ll be the second consecutive year in which both teams in the CFP Championship game will be undefeated when the game starts. LSU is riding a 15-game win streak dating back to last year’s 40-32 win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl while Clemson is on an unprecedented 29-game win streak dating back to 2017.





LSU has five wins over teams teams ranked in the final Week 15 CFP Rankings top 25 (vs No. 5 Georgia, vs No. 9 Florida, vs No. 12 Auburn, at No. 13 Alabama, vs No. 4 Oklahoma). Clemson has two wins in the final top-25 (No. 2 Ohio State and No. 24 Virginia).

Currently, the lowest price for a pair of tickets to the National Championship in New Orleans is $1,900 while an individual ticket is as low as $996.45.

Linebacker Patrick Queen told the Advocate after the Peach Bowl win that he wanted to face Clemson in New Orleans, because one of his closest friends will be on the other sideline.

"I hope my man Travis [Etienne] and them get the win so I can see him on the field, talk a little trash to him," Queen told reporters. "That's my guy."

Queen got his wish and LSU will now have two weeks to prepare for Clemson in what will be a battle of the Tigers.