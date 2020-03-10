LSUCountry
Tiger Spring Practice Report: LSU Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Peter Parrish Not at Practice Tuesday

Glen West

For the second spring straight practice, redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Parrish was not on the field with the Tigers. Parrish, who alongside Myles Brennan, are the only two returning scholarship quarterbacks from last season's 2019 national championship team.

Coming into the spring it was uncertain what Parrish's exact roll would be with the team but at the very least he'd challenge for the backup spot behind Brennan. Last week coach Ed Orgeron mentioned that Parrish was among the quarterbacks battling it out for a backup spot but listed freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson as the primary guys that would be in the hunt for the No. 2 spot. 

"We have Max Johnson and TJ Finley. We expect those guys to be fighting and we’ll also have Peter Parrish here," Orgeron said last week. 

This could mean nothing but Orgeron will certainly address Parrish's absence today at his press conference scheduled for 6 p.m. 

In other news, freshman cornerback Elias Ricks continues to sport a gold non-contact jersey as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained in his senior year of high school. Orgeron said the freshman would be limited throughout the entirety of camp but that there could be a chance he plays in the spring game April 18.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas was in practice with no limitations, despite it being a non-padded practice. Thomas came into the spring as a bit of a question mark as he was recovering from a gruesome leg injury that cut his freshman season short before it even started.

Thomas figures to be one of the two linemen, alongside Anthony Bradford, that will compete for the right guard position this offseason.

On the field, the Tigers went through their typical individual drills but included a team drill that isn't normally an everyday occurrence during media sessions.

